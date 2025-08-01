Hot new hits by Kenyan artists this week

Kenya’s music landscape continues to evolve, blending homegrown rhythms with global influences to produce everything from Gengetone bangers to introspective R&B.

In the past week alone, a fresh wave of releases has hit the scene, offering a cross-section of lyrical sharpness, nostalgic flair, and musical experimentation.

Together, they capture the sound of a country in constant creative motion.

'Amanda' - Vijana Barubaru feat. Watendawili

'Amanda' is a sultry Afro-R&B cut by Vijana Barubaru featuring Watendawili, and stands out as both a sonic and visual experience. The track explores romantic tension through playful metaphors.

The lyrics combine raw desire with lyrical wit, as the narrators confess infatuation with a woman whose presence disrupts their balance.

Directed by Ivan Odie, the official video adds cinematic depth with actress Makena Kahuha taking on a starring role.

Her performance brings to life the song’s flirtatious themes with elegance. The video also features a cameo by Kris Baby.

'Amanda' is part of Vijana Barubaru’s 'Nairobi in Love' project.

'Kreki' - Exray Taniua, Ndovu Kuu & Lil Maina

'Kreki' brings together three of Kenya’s most distinct voices in Gengetone and street-hop: Exray Taniua, Ndovu Kuu, and Lil Maina.

Driven by a bouncy, bass-heavy beat and minimalist melodies, the track taps into Nairobi’s inner-city slang and social scenes.

Each artist delivers animated, character-rich verses that capture the rowdy charm Gengetone is known for, while the song’s hook gives it club and street replay value.

It’s a collaboration that blends humor, hustle, and local flavor without over-polishing the raw edges that give the genre its bite.

'Vulai' - Breeder LW feat. Bien

'Vulai' pairs rapper Breeder LW with Bien for a standout moment on Breeder’s 'Mdogolo' EP, released on July 30, 2025.

The track layers Breeder’s laid-back, street-smart flow with Bien’s soulful vocals to create a smooth, mid-tempo groove.

With production that leans into Afro-fusion, 'Vulai' balances lyrical vulnerability and romantic undertones, blending the edges of hip hop and contemporary R&B.

It stands out as a cross-genre collaboration that plays to the strengths of both artists while offering easy replay value.

'Chanua Ma Namble' - Mastar VK & Toxic Lyrikali

'Chanua Ma Namble' brings together Mastar VK and Toxic Lyrikali for a gritty, high-impact anthem rooted in raw Kenyan street energy.

Produced by Beat Kidd and Jojay Bless, the track showcases Mastar’s punchy delivery alongside Toxic’s razor-sharp bars, resulting in a collaboration that is both forceful and true to the drill-influenced sound shaping Nairobi’s underground.

Presented through an official lyric video, the song doubles as a lyrical flex and a call to sharpen one’s hustle.

It is part of Mastar VK’s larger 'Ipo Siku' project, now streaming across platforms.

'Kionjo' - Boutross

Boutross returns with 'Kionjo,' a nostalgic banger that fuses old-school Kenyan hip hop and kapuka flavors with a modern Shrap twist.

Serving as a tribute to the golden era of Kenyan music, the track delivers witty bars, a smooth flow, and the unmistakable Nairobi attitude that has become central to Boutross’ identity.

'Kionjo' bridges generations, offering something for both longtime fans of early 2000s Kenyan hits and newer audiences riding the Shrap wave.

The song is part of his 'Vaite' EP, now available across streaming platforms.

The music video, shot by Steve Mugo, matches the song’s throwback energy with fresh visual flair.

Together, these releases illustrate Kenya’s rich musical tapestry.

Each track pushes sonic boundaries while offering a window into the country’s evolving urban soundscape.