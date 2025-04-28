Karangu Muraya publicly apologises to first wife Triza Njeri at emotional album launch

Popular social media personality Karangu Muraya has extended a heartfelt public apology to his first wife, Triza Njeri, after months of public marital tension.

During the launch of Triza’s album at the Blue Springs Hotel on April 27, Karangu made an unexpected appearance that left many in the audience emotional.



Taking to the stage, he expressed deep regret over their strained relationship, issuing a sincere apology to Triza, their children, and both their extended families.

Before I say anything else, I want to first say that I am very sorry. I would like you to forgive me. If there are issues I will never speak about, even if pushed, it is those concerning Triza. I respect you, I love you, and I wish you success in all your endeavours.

Karangu also acknowledged the emotional pain their children had endured during their separation, noting the impact of their family’s fractured relationship.

READ ALSO: 5 stages of a Kikuyu traditional marriage

The couple’s marital troubles became public shortly after Valentine's Day, when Triza accused Karangu of abandoning her and their children for his second wife, Carol Kim.



Triza alleged that while she remained in the village raising their children, Karangu was living it up in the city with Carol. Despite her call for divorce, Karangu declined to end the marriage, deepening the tension between them.

However, during the album launch event, signs of healing were visible. Emotions ran high as their children reunited with Triza, and their eldest son, Emmanuel, left many teary-eyed when he spoke about his joy at seeing his parents together again.

In a moving show of support, Karangu praised Triza’s musical journey and vowed to stand by her despite their past differences.

"You know that we are not in a competition. I want God to make you shine. Triza, you are going to sing a lot; you are going to be rich. May my God be your God," he said to loud cheers from the audience.

He went further to reassure Triza of his unwavering support: "Triza, I want to tell you that I respect you, I love you, and I want you to prosper in all your endeavours. From today henceforth, do it knowing that there is a husband who has your back."

In a grand gesture of goodwill, Karangu gifted Triza Sh200,000 and announced that a total of Sh730,000 had been raised through contributions from his friends and partners to support her music career.