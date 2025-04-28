Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:GhanaKenyaHome

Karangu Muraya publicly apologises to first wife Triza Njeri at emotional album launch

28 April 2025 at 5:17
During the event, emotions ran high as their children reunited with Triza, and their eldest son, Emmanuel, left many teary-eyed when he spoke about his joy at seeing his parents together again.
Karangu Muraya hugging his wife Trizah
Karangu Muraya hugging his wife Trizah

Popular social media personality Karangu Muraya has extended a heartfelt public apology to his first wife, Triza Njeri, after months of public marital tension.

During the launch of Triza’s album at the Blue Springs Hotel on April 27, Karangu made an unexpected appearance that left many in the audience emotional.

Taking to the stage, he expressed deep regret over their strained relationship, issuing a sincere apology to Triza, their children, and both their extended families.

Before I say anything else, I want to first say that I am very sorry. I would like you to forgive me. If there are issues I will never speak about, even if pushed, it is those concerning Triza. I respect you, I love you, and I wish you success in all your endeavours.

Karangu also acknowledged the emotional pain their children had endured during their separation, noting the impact of their family’s fractured relationship.

Recommended For You
Entertainment
2025-03-18T02:26:22+00:00

Business feud turns ugly as Kairo exposes Clement's alleged affair with his girlfriend

Khalif Kairo and his former business partner Clement Kinuthia are locked in a heated exchange of accusations, with Kairo now alleging that Clement not only cheated on his wife but also had an affair with his (Kairo’s) girlfriend. The car dealer also revealed that he is currently single, but will introduce a new lady once he resolves the issues surrounding his business.
Businessman A past image of Khalif Kairo with his ex business partner Clement Kinuthia
Lifestyle
2025-03-18T12:55:11+00:00

How urban and rural couples navigate in-law relationships differently

The dynamics of in-law relationships in Kenya have evolved, with urban and rural settings experiencing different levels of transformation. While rural areas still uphold many traditional expectations, urban settings have embraced modern lifestyles
A mother and daughter-in-law hanging out together

READ ALSO: 5 stages of a Kikuyu traditional marriage

The couple’s marital troubles became public shortly after Valentine's Day, when Triza accused Karangu of abandoning her and their children for his second wife, Carol Kim.

Triza alleged that while she remained in the village raising their children, Karangu was living it up in the city with Carol. Despite her call for divorce, Karangu declined to end the marriage, deepening the tension between them.

However, during the album launch event, signs of healing were visible. Emotions ran high as their children reunited with Triza, and their eldest son, Emmanuel, left many teary-eyed when he spoke about his joy at seeing his parents together again.

In a moving show of support, Karangu praised Triza’s musical journey and vowed to stand by her despite their past differences.

"You know that we are not in a competition. I want God to make you shine. Triza, you are going to sing a lot; you are going to be rich. May my God be your God," he said to loud cheers from the audience.

He went further to reassure Triza of his unwavering support: "Triza, I want to tell you that I respect you, I love you, and I want you to prosper in all your endeavours. From today henceforth, do it knowing that there is a husband who has your back."

READ ALSO: Karangu Muraya's 2nd wife sheds truth about her 1st marriage & divorce

In a grand gesture of goodwill, Karangu gifted Triza Sh200,000 and announced that a total of Sh730,000 had been raised through contributions from his friends and partners to support her music career.

The event, filled with heartfelt speeches and touching reunions, marked a hopeful new chapter for Karangu, Triza, and their children, as they appeared to take steps towards healing and renewed respect.

Update me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.