Five months after the passing of JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna, his family and church community are commemorating what would have been his birthday.

Bishop Allan died on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital and was laid to rest on July 17. Despite the grief, his loved ones chose to celebrate his life and legacy with heartfelt tributes.

Kathy celebrates late hubby's birthday

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna was married to Reverend Kathy Kiuna, with whom he had three children: Vanessa, Stephanie, and Jeremy Kiuna.

Taking to her social media, Kathy Kiuna revealed that December 10 marked her late husband’s birthday. With a heavy heart, she expressed gratitude for the years they spent together and reflected on the profound impact he had on her life.

So here is the day. We got married 30 years ago today. It’s my husband’s birthday today, and he transitioned on a Tuesday, 5 months ago. I have all sorts of emotions at the same time. As I weep, I weep in hope because I know I will see him again in glory.

She described her late husband as an incredible person, a generous soul who loved her deeply, and a man of great faith.

He loved me loudly, and I am forever grateful that God gave me him for a husband, best friend, confidant, father, mentor, and hero, just to name a few. We really did life together, and he took me to all my dream places.

My husband was the best dad - Kathy

Kathy also highlighted Bishop Allan’s exceptional parenting and his love for their children and grandchildren

He raised wonderful children and gave them such confidence in a functional setting. They will never have excuses. As for his grandchildren… they knew they were loved seriously.

She acknowledged the pain of his absence but found comfort in her faith.

God does all things well. We know in part, but He knows the whole picture, so I choose to worship Him and give glory to His Name through it all. Does it hurt? Very much. Do I miss him? Terribly. Did I see it coming? Not at all. My eyes are on Jesus, the author and finisher of my faith.

Jeremy Kiuna celebrates late dad

Bishop Allan’s son, Jeremy Kiuna, also honoured his father with a moving birthday message. "Big 30, paps. I love you very much. I can’t explain my emotions much at this moment, but I’m honoured to have experienced your love as a son. Love you, old man… Happy birthday, papa" he wrote.

Allan Kiuna’s legacy lives on through his family, who continue to celebrate his life and the values he instilled in them.