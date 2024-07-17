Kathy Kiuna's promise to husband late Bishop Allan Kiuna

In a deeply moving church service at JCC Paradise in Kiambu on July 17, 2024, Reverend Kathy Kiuna made a heartfelt promise to her late husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

The service, filled with emotional moments and tearful remembrances, saw Kathy clinging to Rev Teresa Wairimu, affectionately known as 'Mum,' for support.

Kathy Kiuna & Bishop Allan: A bond beyond marriage

Reflecting on their almost 30-year journey together, Kathy expressed the profound bond she shared with Bishop Allan.

"Not only was Bishop my husband. He was my best friend... For 30 years we have been together, he loved me loudly and openly. And I loved him with all my life," she said, her voice breaking with emotion.

During the service, Kathy thanked Bishop Masinde for his comforting words, which reminded her of God's unwavering faithfulness.

She also expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her during this difficult time. "Thank you everybody for just stepping in. I don't take it for granted," she acknowledged, highlighting the importance of community and faith in her journey of healing.

Kathy Kiuna's promise to her husband, the late Bishop Allan Kiuna

In an emotional moment, Kathy made a touching promise to her late husband. "I wanna make a promise to you, baby. Honey, you raised me well. I did not even know I could preach. But you saw it, honey. And you said, 'You can do this.' You called it out. And I have been doing that with you urging me every step of the way," she said, her words filled with determination and love.

She vowed to continue the work they started together, ensuring that their shared vision and mission would live on.

"Look what the Lord has done. I just want to tell you, honey, we will make you proud. That he who began the good work in us is faithful to complete it... We will make you proud, honey," she declared, her faith and commitment evident in every word.

A community united in grief

The service was a testament to the deep impact Bishop Allan had on those around him. Friends, family, and congregants gathered to honour his memory and support Kathy in her time of grief.

The atmosphere was one of solidarity, as the community came together to celebrate the life and legacy of a beloved leader.

Bishop Allan Kiuna's influence extended far beyond his immediate family. His teachings and leadership touched countless lives, leaving a lasting legacy of love and faith.