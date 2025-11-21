Veteran journalist Linus Kaikai was admitted to the Bar as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya on November 20, 2025.

For the Royal Media Services Group Editorial Director, this achievement is not merely an addition to his academic portfolio but the fulfilment of an ambition ignited during the golden age of Kenyan litigation.

Kaikai cites two high-stakes legal battles from his youth as the primary catalysts for his pursuit of law: the S.M. Otieno burial dispute and the Ouko Commission of Inquiry.

The clash of customs: Wambui Otieno vs. Umira Kager

The first case that captivated Kaikai was the saga surrounding the burial of criminal lawyer Silvano Melea (S.M.) Otieno.

The Late Silvano Melea (S.M.) Otieno, the primary subject of the Wambui Otieno v. Umira Kager landmark case, sparked after his death

Following Otieno’s death in December 1986, a fierce legal battle ensued between his widow, Wambui Otieno, and his younger brother, Joash Ochieng’ Ougo, representing the Umira Kager clan, of which S.M was a member.

The dispute dominated national headlines for months, pitting statutory law against African customary law.

Kaikai observed the intellectual combat between two legal titans: John Khaminwa, representing the widow, and Richard Otieno Kwach, representing the clan.

The case moved from the High Court to the Court of Appeal, creating a theatre of legal philosophy that gripped the nation.

For a young Kaikai, the fascination lay in the power of legal argument.

He watched as Kwach eloquently argued for the primacy of Luo customs regarding burial rites, while Khaminwa countered with the Common Law principle that the widow should have the right to bury her husband at their matrimonial home in Ngong.

The Court of Appeal eventually ruled in favour of the clan in May 1987, allowing S.M. Otieno to be buried in Nyalgunga, Siaya.

The intricacy of the arguments and the sheer command of law displayed by the counsel left an indelible mark on Kaikai.

The search for truth: The Ouko Commission of Inquiry

If the S.M. Otieno case showcased the intellectual allure of the law, the Ouko Commission of Inquiry demonstrated its power to challenge authority.

Established in October 1990 following the murder of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Robert Ouko, the commission became a rare platform for truth-seeking in a repressive political era.

1991: Justice Evans Gicheru, 3rd from left, Chairman of the Ouko Murder Commission of Inquiry, examines the spot on the foot of Got Alila hill in Kisumu where remains of former Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko were found

Kaikai was drawn to the courage displayed by the lawyers involved, particularly George Oraro, who represented the Ouko family.

In a time when challenging the state was perilous, the commission saw lawyers fearlessly cross-examining powerful government figures and security chiefs.

Presiding Judges at the 1991 Ouko Commission of Inquiry (left to right): Justice Richard Kwach, Justice Evans Gicheru and Justice Akilano Akiwumi. Justice Evans Gicheru later went on to become Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.

The proceedings revealed the capacity of the legal profession to demand accountability and dissect complex factual matrices to expose inconsistencies.

The Gicheru Commission, as it was known, highlighted the lawyer’s role not just as a litigator but as a guardian of public interest.

This alignment of law with the pursuit of truth resonated with Kaikai, drawing parallels with the core mission of journalism.

A converging path

These two landmark events convinced Kaikai that law was a critical instrument for social engineering and justice.

Linus Kaikai dons the advocate's gown and wig after admission to the Bar as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya

While his career path first led him to the top echelons of Kenyan media, the seed planted by the courtroom dramas of 1987 and 1990 remained.

His admission to the Roll of Advocates cements a journey that began with observing history in the making.