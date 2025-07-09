Kenyan singer‑songwriter Bien‑Aimé Baraza, known simply as Bien, amused fans on Tuesday when he joined DJ AB’s impromptu street set at King’s Cross, London carrying a live rooster under his arm.

The moment was captured on video and shared widely online, drawing attention to his inventive blend of performance art and cultural homage.

Solo Europe tour

Bien performing

That surprise appearance formed part of Bien’s first major European solo tour, mounted in support of his debut album, Alusa Why Are You Topless?, which was released in November 2023.

A deluxe edition followed in mid‑2024, adding five new tracks and featuring collaborations with Adekunle Gold, Fally Ipupa and Rayvanny.

Since launching his solo career in 2019, Bien has woven Afro‑pop, soul and R&B into a signature sound, a fusion that earned him the Trace Award for Best Artist—Eastern Africa at the 2025 Trace Awards & Summit

Tour kickoff in Paris

Award-winning singer Bien

The Europe ’25 tour officially opened on July 3, 2025 at Trabendo in Paris.

The 700‑capacity venue sold out quickly as fans sang along to selections from Alusa why are you topless and deeper cuts from the deluxe edition.

Reviewers praised Bien’s warm engagement with the crowd and his ability to shift seamlessly between high‑energy anthems and more reflective moments.

The rooster moment

Five days later, Bien brought a slice of the Kenyan countryside to London.

As electronic beats reverberated off the brick walls of King’s Cross, he strode onto the makeshift stage clutching a live rooster, a nod to his rural upbringing and the role of poultry in the Luhya community.

The rooster became an unexpected co‑star, highlighting Bien’s flair for weaving Kenyan cultural elements into unexpected moments on global stages.

Next stop: Glasgow

Immediately after London, Bien travels to Glasgow to headline 142B Lounge on July 12, 2025 at 6 p.m. local time.

The venue will host an evening of Afrobeats, soul and vibrant rhythms as Scottish audiences experience his solo repertoire live for the first time .

Hamburg and beyond

Bien on Tour

Following Glasgow, Bien appears at Uebel & Gefährlich Ballsaal in Hamburg on July 17, 2025 at 9 p.m., before proceeding to additional European dates booked through late July.

As the Europe ’25 tour unfolds, Bien continues to redefine how East African artistry connects with international audiences.

His blend of musical craftsmanship and visual storytelling demonstrates that genuine cultural touchstones can resonate powerfully on any stage.