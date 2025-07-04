Mugithi singer Raj Banema makes moving promise as he mourns wife's passing

Mugithi singer Raj Banema has announced the heartbreaking loss of his wife, Josephine Wairimu, who passed away on Thursday, 3rd July 2025, after a brief illness.



The musician shared the devastating news on his official Facebook page, expressing deep sorrow and shock at the sudden demise of his life partner.

Her kindness filled our home with joy - Raj Banema mourned

Raj Banema, whose real name is David Karanja, poured out his grief in an emotional tribute to his late wife. He described Josephine as the centre of his world, praising her for the warmth and strength she brought into their home.

I am heartbroken to share that my beloved wife, Josephine Wairimu, passed away on Thursday, 3rd July 2025, after a short illness.



I am still in shock at the sudden loss of the person I loved, cherished, and built our life around. Her kindness, laughter, and unwavering strength filled our home with joy and I will carry her memory with me always.

READ ALSO: Husband of late gospel singer Osinachi sentenced to death

Raj further expressed his commitment to their child, Keith Banema, vowing to honour Josephine’s memory through parenthood.

Though she has gone from our sight, she leaves behind our precious baby, Keith Banema, whom I will love and protect with all my heart, now and for infinity. I promise to honour her legacy every day by raising our child in the warmth of her spirit and love.

He concluded his message by thanking fans and friends for their support during this incredibly painful time.

“Thank you for your prayers, support, and understanding during this unimaginably difficult time. Your compassion means more than words can say,” he noted.

A rising star in Mugithi

Raj Banema has made a name for himself in Kenya’s vibrant Mugithi scene, gaining recognition for his exceptional guitar skills and cover performances of both gospel and secular hits.

His unique talent lies in reimagining classic songs with a modern twist, a skill that has earned him a devoted fanbase across the country.

READ ALSO: 16 notable Kenyans who passed away in 2024

One of his earliest viral moments came when he playfully reinterpreted songs associated with controversial preacher Pastor Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism. These humorous renditions circulated widely on social media, introducing Banema to a wider audience.

Breakthrough hit and rising popularity

His major breakthrough came with his cover of 'Airitu a Ndeiya', a popular Kikuyu song originally performed by the Super Ndeiya Band. The video amassed over 3 million views on YouTube and catapulted him to stardom within a short span.

Following the success of that single, Raj Banema saw a spike in bookings, with numerous invitations to perform at entertainment joints and feature on local radio stations.