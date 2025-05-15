NMG entrusts Pamela Sittoni with key watchdog role

The Nation Media Group PLC (NMG) Board of Directors has appointed seasoned journalist and media executive Pamella Sittoni as the new Public Editor, effective 1st May 2025.



She takes over from Peter Mwaura, who retired in December 2024, closing a chapter of impactful media accountability.

This latest appointment marks a return to NMG for Sittoni, who served in several senior roles over a 12-year period, most recently as Group Managing Editor until June 2024.

Role of the public editor

The Public Editor position is one of the most significant in upholding journalistic ethics within NMG.

It is designed to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to editorial standards across the Group’s print, digital, and broadcast platforms.

As Public Editor, Sittoni will operate independently of management and report directly to the Editorial Committee of the Board.

Her core duties include handling complaints from the public regarding fairness, accuracy, balance, and ethical issues, while also monitoring compliance with the Group’s Editorial Policy and Guidelines.

In addition, she will have a public-facing role, helping audiences understand journalistic norms, processes, and responsibilities in a democratic society.

“The appointment of a Public Editor, independent of management and reporting to the Editorial Committee of the Board, is a testament to NMG’s continuing strong commitment to journalistic integrity, ethical conduct and self-regulation,” the Board stated in its official announcement.

A decorated journalism career

Pamella Sittoni is no stranger to newsroom leadership. Until June 2024, she was the Group Managing Editor at NMG, where she oversaw editorial operations across all of the company’s platforms.

Prior to that, she served as Executive Editor of the Daily Nation and The EastAfrican, and held the position of Executive Editor in charge of Partnerships.

In these roles, she contributed significantly to NMG’s editorial direction and its transformation efforts, particularly in shifting from legacy print to digital-first journalism.

During her tenure, she led initiatives supported by philanthropic partnerships and spearheaded special desks covering gender, health, and climate change.

“Collaborating with philanthropic organisations, implementing strategic journalism projects, and contributing to the Group’s business strategy have been integral parts of my work,” Sittoni previously stated in a professional summary of her role at NMG.

Her media experience also spans public service and international development. Between 2006 and 2012, Sittoni worked at UNICEF as a Communications Specialist, where she focused on advocacy for children's rights, partner relations, and internal communication.

Her journalism leadership journey also includes a stint as Managing Editor at The Standard between 2003 and 2006.

Strong academic foundation

Sittoni’s robust journalism career is supported by a solid academic background.