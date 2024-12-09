No red penny! - Why Jay-Z is calling out lawyer over assault allegations

In a strongly worded statement, American rapper and businessman Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter has denied allegations of sexual assault brought against him in a refiled civil lawsuit.

The suit, filed by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, accuses Carter and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in 2000 following the MTV Video Music Awards.

The allegations, introduced in October and later refiled, were met with harsh criticism from Carter, who dismissed them as baseless and described Buzbee's conduct as unprofessional.

Carter urged the attorney and the plaintiff to pursue justice through criminal means if the accusations held merit.

The rapper expressed disbelief over the allegations and emphasised the seriousness of such crimes, adding that the alleged victims would deserve genuine justice if the claims were true.

Accusations of fraud and blackmail

Carter did not hold back in criticising Buzbee, accusing him of engaging in theatrics and labelling the legal proceedings as a form of blackmail.

He claimed the lawsuit, referred to as a demand letter, was calculated to exploit his public profile and pressure him into a settlement.

However, Carter maintained his resolve:

No, sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!

Protecting his family amid public scrutiny

The 55-year-old artist expressed heartbreak over the impact of the allegations on his family, particularly his children.

He voiced concern about the questions and judgement his children might face due to the lawsuit.

My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.

He also extended his support to actual victims of abuse, criticising the exploitation of such serious issues for personal gain.

Upholding honour and integrity

In his statement, Carter underscored his personal values and commitment to protecting children.

We have very strict codes and honour. We protect children; you seem to exploit people for personal gain.

He further refuted any notion that his celebrity status made him vulnerable to such allegations.

You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games.

Seeking accountability and justice