Path Juma Jux prays he never walks as husband or father

In the world of entertainment and showbiz, relationships often take unconventional turns, with some celebrities fathering or mothering children with multiple partners.

This is a trend that cuts across continents, from Africa to the West, driven in part by the lifestyle that comes with celebrity status, financial freedom, and a wide pool of romantic prospects.

However, Tanzanian singer and songwriter Juma Mussa Mkambala, popularly known as Juma Jux, is choosing a different path.

The celebrated R&B star, known for hits like 'Utaniua' and 'Mabossi', recently opened up about his desire for a more grounded family life, far from the complex arrangements many of his peers find themselves in.

Lack of desire for multiple baby mamas

In an interview with SPM Buzz during his recent visit to Kenya, Jux revealed that he harbours a deep desire to avoid the drama and disjointedness often associated with having children by multiple women.

He emphasised that his ultimate goal is to build a strong family unit with his wife, Nigerian fashion influencer Priscilla Ajoke.

I don’t want different baby mamas. Yaani, hicho ni kitu ambacho naomba Mwenyezi Mungu sana. Hata kama watakuwa na watoto wengine, basi wawe na mama yao.

The singer explained that while he cannot control everything, he chooses to focus on what he can do, leaving the rest to a higher power.

Mimi natenda, naomba, yeye anaamua. I don't stress myself. Vichwa vyetu na kazi zetu watu wakiwa wengi aarrrrrrh... lakini ni mipango ya Mwenyezi Mungu. Na watoto wote ambao Mungu atanijalia kwangu, it's a blessing.

Juma Jux not in a rush to have children

When asked whether he is in a hurry to start a family with Priscilla, Jux expressed a calm and reflective attitude. He made it clear that although he wants children, he is not rushing into parenthood, trusting that everything will fall into place in due time.

Many times when man hurriedly does things, they don't go the right way.

A double wedding celebration

Jux and Priscilla Ajoke formalised their union in not one, but two stunning wedding ceremonies, first in Lagos, Nigeria, and later in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. ,

The weddings were well-attended by close friends, family, and celebrities. The two have often shared glimpses of their love on social media, offering fans an intimate view of their relationship journey.

Past relationships and moving on

Before finding love with Priscilla, Jux was romantically linked to Tanzanian pop star Vanessa Mdee, who is now married to Nigerian-American actor and singer Rotimi.



He also previously dated Karen Bujulu, but those relationships eventually came to an end.

Despite the public nature of his love life, Jux has managed to carry himself with a level of maturity and respect, rarely speaking ill of his past partners.

Juma Jux's and ex-girlfriend Karen Bujulu

