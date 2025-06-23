Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

Path Juma Jux prays he never walks as husband or father

23 June 2025 at 11:01
The singer explained that while he cannot control everything, he chooses to focus on what he can do, leaving the rest to a higher power.
Tanzanian superstar Juma Jux and his wife Priscilla
Tanzanian superstar Juma Jux and his wife Priscilla

In the world of entertainment and showbiz, relationships often take unconventional turns, with some celebrities fathering or mothering children with multiple partners.

This is a trend that cuts across continents, from Africa to the West, driven in part by the lifestyle that comes with celebrity status, financial freedom, and a wide pool of romantic prospects.

However, Tanzanian singer and songwriter Juma Mussa Mkambala, popularly known as Juma Jux, is choosing a different path.

The celebrated R&B star, known for hits like 'Utaniua' and 'Mabossi', recently opened up about his desire for a more grounded family life, far from the complex arrangements many of his peers find themselves in.

Recommended For You
Entertainment
2025-03-18T02:26:22+00:00

Business feud turns ugly as Kairo exposes Clement's alleged affair with his girlfriend

Khalif Kairo and his former business partner Clement Kinuthia are locked in a heated exchange of accusations, with Kairo now alleging that Clement not only cheated on his wife but also had an affair with his (Kairo’s) girlfriend. The car dealer also revealed that he is currently single, but will introduce a new lady once he resolves the issues surrounding his business.
Businessman A past image of Khalif Kairo with his ex business partner Clement Kinuthia
Lifestyle
2025-03-18T12:40:12+00:00

The Sh83K statement shoes in Rachel Ruto’s timeless wardrobe

Rachel Ruto is no stranger to making bold yet elegant fashion statements, but during the state visit of the Dutch royals on March 18, 2025, it wasn’t just her outfit that stood out—it was her shoes. The Kenyan First Lady stepped out in a pair of brown suede block heels adorned with a gold emblem.
The Sh83K shoes that completed Rachel Ruto’s State Visit look

Lack of desire for multiple baby mamas

In an interview with SPM Buzz during his recent visit to Kenya, Jux revealed that he harbours a deep desire to avoid the drama and disjointedness often associated with having children by multiple women.

Path Juma Jux prays he never walks as husband or father

READ ALSO: Photos - Inside Juma Jux & Priscilla's star-studded wedding reception in Dar es Salaam

He emphasised that his ultimate goal is to build a strong family unit with his wife, Nigerian fashion influencer Priscilla Ajoke.

I don’t want different baby mamas. Yaani, hicho ni kitu ambacho naomba Mwenyezi Mungu sana. Hata kama watakuwa na watoto wengine, basi wawe na mama yao.

The singer explained that while he cannot control everything, he chooses to focus on what he can do, leaving the rest to a higher power.

Mimi natenda, naomba, yeye anaamua. I don't stress myself. Vichwa vyetu na kazi zetu watu wakiwa wengi aarrrrrrh... lakini ni mipango ya Mwenyezi Mungu. Na watoto wote ambao Mungu atanijalia kwangu, it's a blessing.

Juma Jux not in a rush to have children

When asked whether he is in a hurry to start a family with Priscilla, Jux expressed a calm and reflective attitude. He made it clear that although he wants children, he is not rushing into parenthood, trusting that everything will fall into place in due time.

Many times when man hurriedly does things, they don't go the right way.

Path Juma Jux prays he never walks as husband or father

READ ALSO: 6 little-known facts about Juma Jux Nigerian wife

A double wedding celebration

Jux and Priscilla Ajoke formalised their union in not one, but two stunning wedding ceremonies, first in Lagos, Nigeria, and later in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. ,

The weddings were well-attended by close friends, family, and celebrities. The two have often shared glimpses of their love on social media, offering fans an intimate view of their relationship journey.

Past relationships and moving on

Before finding love with Priscilla, Jux was romantically linked to Tanzanian pop star Vanessa Mdee, who is now married to Nigerian-American actor and singer Rotimi.

He also previously dated Karen Bujulu, but those relationships eventually came to an end.

Despite the public nature of his love life, Jux has managed to carry himself with a level of maturity and respect, rarely speaking ill of his past partners.

Juma Jux's and ex-girlfriend Karen Bujulu

Juma Jux's and ex-girlfriend Karen Bujulu

READ ALSO: Juma Jux's risky deal with ex-girlfriend that came back to bite him

Performance in Eldoret

During his visit to Kenya, Jux was in Eldoret for a high-profile private wedding event. The singer performed at the wedding of the son of Immigration Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, an event that drew a number of government dignitaries.

Inspire me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.