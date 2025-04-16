Prince Indah's Biography: Origin of stage name, early struggles and musical success

Evans Ochieng Owino, professionally known as Prince Indah, is a celebrated Kenyan Ohangla musician who has become a household name in the Luo music scene.



Known for his soulful compositions and electrifying live performances, Indah has carved a distinct identity in the modern Ohangla genre.



From humble beginnings to national recognition, he has emerged as one of the most influential voices of his generation in Kenyan music.

Early life and education

Date and place of birth: Prince Indah was born on 9th August 1994 in Murumba Village, Siaya County, Kenya.

Family background: He is the third-born in a family of five children. Indah was raised in Huruma Flats, Nairobi, by his parents, Meshack Owino and Caroline Achieng’.

Education journey: Indah began his primary education at Daima Primary School in Huruma. After the death of his father in 2003, he relocated to Oloma Murumba Primary School, where he completed his KCPE in 2008, scoring an impressive 360 marks.

In 2009, he enrolled at Missions of Hope High School in Machakos. Unfortunately, tragedy struck again when he lost his mother during Form Three.



Left without financial support, Indah dropped out of school and took up manual labour jobs such as construction work to support himself in Nairobi.

Entry into music industry

Indah’s passion for music was ignited in Huruma, where he frequently attended local Ohangla performances. He was especially drawn to the Ramogi Ohangla Rhumba (R.O.R) Band, led by his uncle and renowned Ohangla artist Emma Jalamo.

He joined the band initially as a shaker and drummer, gradually working his way up to become a backup singer and curtain raiser. His talent and commitment caught the attention of audiences and his mentor alike.

Albums and musical evolution

2014: Released his debut album, featuring tracks like Cinderella , Nyakisumu Pt 1 , Pokna , Uchumi , and Ken Soldier .

2016: Dropped his second album, Tenda Wema , and officially parted ways with R.O.R to establish his own group — the Malaika Ohangla Rhumba Band (M.O.R).

2017: Released Weche Hera , which included the hit Nyakisumu Part 2 , further cementing his place in the Ohangla scene.

2023: Delivered two powerful albums — Puonj Mag Dak and Kitabu Mar Hera — that performed remarkably well on streaming platforms and among fans across East Africa.

His stage name, Prince Indah, symbolises his place as the musical successor to Emma Jalamo, who is often referred to as the 'King of Ohangla'.

Personal life

On 13th April 2024, Prince Indah held a traditional wedding ceremony in Migori County, uniting with his long-time partner Winnie, affectionately known as Nyar Migori. The couple share a daughter.

Outside music, Prince Indah is known to have a keen interest in cultural preservation and community events. Though private, he is often seen supporting causes that uplift young talent and preserve Luo traditions through music.

Challenges and controversies

Prince Indah’s journey has not been without adversity. Losing both parents at a young age forced him to mature quickly and fend for himself through manual jobs.



His decision to break away from his uncle's band to forge his own path was also a significant turning point that came with professional and emotional risks.

Despite the pressure, he handled the transition with grace and used it as a launchpad for greater success. His story is often cited as one of resilience, grit, and artistic independence.

Legacy and impact

Prince Indah is regarded as a torchbearer for modern Ohangla, seamlessly blending traditional rhythms with contemporary themes.



He has inspired a new generation of Ohangla artists and helped broaden the genre’s appeal beyond the Luo community.