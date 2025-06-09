Rapudo handled Amber Ray-Obinna drama with real class, 5 things netizens picked

Kennedy Rapudo, socialite Amber Ray’s husband, has finally spoken out after an extended social media break, choosing to address a controversy that resurfaced concerning his wife’s alleged conduct during a past music video shoot.

The dispute, which involves comedian and media personality Oga Obinna, had seen netizens dissecting every detail, but what stood out to many wasn’t the drama it was Rapudo’s unwavering public support for his wife.

In a lengthy statement, Rapudo clarified that the incident in question occurred over a year ago and was amicably resolved.

He expressed disappointment at its resurgence, particularly from someone he considered close. “Obinna is a very good friend and a brother,” he said, adding that the matter should never have made its way into the public arena.

“Even if my wife drinks wine or alcohol, I don’t have a problem with that. That particular day, I was present. Yes, she was high. Yes, she was late. But she called you and informed you she was running late,” Rapudo said, addressing Obinna directly.

While defending his wife, Rapudo unwittingly scored major points with women online. Many took to social media to praise his actions and the deeper meaning behind them.

Amber Ray and her boyfriend Kenned Rapudo

Here are five reasons why netizens are calling Kennedy Rapudo a 'green flag husband.'

1. Reactivating his account just to support Amber

One of the most praised actions was Rapudo’s decision to return to social media specifically to support Amber Ray.

He revealed that he had been on a break, but felt compelled to reactivate his account after the issue blew up. To many women, this act alone showed an unmatched level of commitment.

“I want a man that will reactivate his account to back me up,” one user commented, while others echoed similar sentiments.

2. Loyalty over ‘The boys’

Social media users also lauded Rapudo for refusing to throw his wife under the bus, even when the conflict involved a male friend. This loyalty, choosing his wife over “bro code” resonated well with women.

“Do you want me to go against my wife?? That’s a turn on!!!!! Wachia hapo… support your wife ata akuwe na makosa aje, alafu umkosoe private,” one user passionately wrote.

Others added that true maturity is in private correction, not public embarrassment. “Now that’s a husband. No matter how wrong someone’s spouse is, you cannot call their spouse to side with you. That doesn’t even exist. Respect to Baba Atana,” another person shared.

3. Unmatched maturity and respect

Despite defending Amber Ray, Rapudo remained respectful to Obinna in his statement a detail that didn’t go unnoticed.

The calm tone, acknowledgment of faults, and refusal to fuel the drama were perceived as signs of emotional intelligence.

“Weeh, I think this kind of maturity is top-notch. Since he can defend and also ready to correct his wife and still apologise to Obinna. If maturity and decency was a person then Rapudo could be one in a million. I salute you sir, always my role model,” one impressed follower wrote.

4. Elevating Amber Ray’s brand

Another interesting observation made by netizens, particularly content creators like Nurse Judy, was how Rapudo’s influence has refined Amber Ray’s public image.

Previously known for controversial headlines, Amber’s content has taken a turn for the better since her relationship with Rapudo deepened.

“This guy is a green flag for Amber kabisa! I love how he defends Amber, how he supports Amber and has played a big role in elevating Amber's brand. Yani siku hizi I love love Amber’s page. Her content changed for the better and still love how he allows her to be herself!” Judy commented.

5. Open expression of love

Finally, Rapudo’s actions and words clearly demonstrated love a kind that’s both expressive and intentional.



Re-activating a dormant account, calling out unfairness, and choosing love over ego proved just how invested he is in his marriage.