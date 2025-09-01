Revisit of Shakib’s bold talk before meeting harsh reality in boxing ring

Ugandan socialite cum businesswoman Zari Hassan could not hold back her emotions as her husband Shakib Cham Lutaaya suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Ugandan entertainer and athlete, Rickman in their highly publicised entertainment bout dubbed The Kampala Rumble.

In a fight that promised glamour, showbiz and athletic grit, Zari was captured on camera visibly shaken, her eyes teary as she watched Shakib’s dream of victory collapse within minutes.



What had begun as a story of bold promises ended in heartbreak and reality.

In the days leading up to The Kampala Rumble, Shakib carried himself with the air of a man destined for victory.



Despite facing Rickman, an entertainer and athlete, Shakib exuded confidence and promised to shock his critics.

Shakib went as far as declaring that his recent journey from Kampala to South Africa had toughened his body and spirit.

Ugandan entertainers Shakib and Rickman in boxing match

ADVERTISEMENT

To many of his fans, it was a sign of courage and determination. To Rickman, however, it was mere bravado.

While Shakib relied on his claims of resilience and his charismatic appeal, Rickman opted for a different approach.

The opening moments

When the bell rang, Shakib entered the ring clad in black boxing shorts inscribed with his name on the waistband.



He paired the outfit with black and white kicks and matching gloves, presenting himself as a man ready to own the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rickman, in golden grey shorts emblazoned with his name, black and white kicks, blue knee caps and red gloves, looked equally prepared for the battle ahead.

To the surprise of many, Shakib started strongly. He pushed Rickman to the ropes and looked to be in control.

The crowd erupted in cheers as he showed flashes of aggression that hinted at an upset in the making. At that moment, his bold predictions appeared within reach.

Ugandan entertainers Shakib and Rickman after their boxing match

ADVERTISEMENT

The swift turnaround

But the tide quickly turned. Rickman, seasoned and calm, absorbed Shakib’s initial surge before retaliating with calculated precision.

The golden shorts became a symbol of dominance as he launched a relentless attack that caught Shakib off-guard.