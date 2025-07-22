Ruto donates Sh1M to KK Mwenyewe's family as Kabugi sends please to Gachagua

Creatives on Monday, July 21 gathered at Blue Springs Hotel in Nairobi to honour the life of fallen comedian KK Mwenyewe, born Zakaria Kariuki, who died on July 14, 2025 after a short illness.

Emotions ran high as friends, fellow comedians, politicians and supporters paid tribute to a rising star whose comedic impersonations had quickly endeared him to fans.

Known for mimicking former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, KK Mwenyewe was remembered not only for his humour but also for being the sole breadwinner for his family, including his elderly grandmother.

MPs and leaders rally support for bereaved family

Leading the fundraising efforts, several Members of Parliament and leaders stepped forward with substantial contributions to help the family prepare for the burial.

Dennis Itumbi, Head of Presidential Special Programmes and Creative Economy Coordination, announced that President William Ruto had donated Sh1 million to the cause.

“President Ruto donated Sh1 million to the family of KK Mwenyewe,” Itumbi shared during the memorial. The generous donation helped push the fundraiser well past its Sh1.2 million target, raising over Sh1.5 million in total.

Other notable contributions included Sh200,000 from Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Sh100,000 from Itumbi himself, another Sh100,000 from his Radical team working alongside MCAs, Sh100,000 from Lari MP Mburu Kahangara, and a further Sh100,000 pledged by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Promise of comfort and continued support

Itumbi also pledged to personally visit KK Mwenyewe’s mother in Gathiroini, Lari, on Tuesday, July 22 to deliver a message of condolence and support on behalf of President Ruto and the creative economy sector. The comedian is set to be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 23.

Heartfelt tributes from loved ones and creators

During the memorial, KK Mwenyewe’s girlfriend, Pauline, briefly addressed mourners, expressing her heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming support. Her words added a deeply personal touch to the solemn occasion.

Content creator Kabugi, who spoke during the event, called upon former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to offer support to the family of the comedian who had once mimicked him to national recognition.

Comedian Eric Omondi, who had already visited the bereaved family, delivered a passionate call to fellow entertainers and Kenyans at large to continue supporting KK Mwenyewe’s family.

They are not okay. We lost our brother abruptly; no one had planned for this. It caught mum and the family off guard. We want to stand and mourn with them and, most importantly, support them financially so they can give our brother a decent burial.

He added, “Most importantly, comedians, starting with myself, Kabugi, Mulamwah, Churchill, Butita – you know yourselves. We should be the first to contribute.”