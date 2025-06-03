Tanzanian musician and owner of Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB), Diamond Platnumz, surprised fans by announcing that he had a traditional muslim wedding with his on-and-off girlfriend and signee, Zuchu, on June 1, 2025

The intimate ceremony, which he shared via social media through a series of photos, showcased the couple in traditional attire and sparked widespread speculation and excitement from fans and critics alike.

However, just a day later, Harmonize, the CEO of Konde Music Worldwide and a former friend and signee of Platnumz, posted a cryptic message that seemed to allude to the recent events.

Harmonize's cryptic message

Harmonize shared a post on his Instagram story that featured a photo of American rapper 50 Cent, accompanied by a message.

Kama shida ni ndoa mbona nilimuoa, sio kama mnavyo dhani. Funny guy let her go, been serious 2 her my bro pretended to marry her so she can stay under the label.

Given the timing and context of the post, many have interpreted it as a subtle reference at Diamond and Zuchu's unexpected wedding, suggesting that there may be more beneath the surface than was publicly apparent.

This post reignited the ongoing tensions between Harmonize and Diamond, which have been simmering since Harmonize's departure from Wasafi Records in 2020. Their relationship has remained strained, with Harmonize frequently voicing grievances about his exit from the label.

Harmonize and Diamond's rift

Diamond and Harmonize’s fallout traces back to five years ago when the latter left Wasafi Records due to what he described as personal disagreements and went on to establish his own label, Konde Music Worldwide.

The public split between two allies who had collaborated to make hits like Bado and Kwangwaru was later reported to be due to differences in business vision.

Since then, the two artists have occasionally exchanged jabs through social media and their music, reflecting the unresolved tensions between them and neither backing down.

The recent cryptic post by Harmonize is seen by social media users as another dig to his former boss in their ongoing feud. By posting the statement “Bro pretended to marry her so she can stay under the label”, he may have been insinuating that the public's perception of Diamond and Zuchu's marriage might not align with reality.

Diamond and Zuchu's on-and-off romance

Shortly after joining WCB in 2020, Zuchu was in the middle of numerous speculations including her relationship with her boss. Despite the two publicly declaring their love for each other, their romance has been anything but smooth.

The relationship has been a rollercoaster of public declarations, breakups, and reconciliations, capturing the attention of fans across East Africa and beyond. From Diamond's escapades on reality television show Young, Famous & African to Zuchu's choosing to stick by him.

In November 2024, Zuchu announced their breakup after three years of dating, citing mutual agreement and a focus on healing and her career. She emphasized that they still had upcoming collaborative projects.

Earlier this year, Diamond referred to their relationship as a "situationship," implying a lack of commitment. This statement, coupled with Zuchu unfollowing his record label on social media, indicated a strained personal and professional relationship.

Ongoing public perception and reaction

The cryptic message from Harmonize has led to online discussions with fans and commentators criticising the true nature of Diamond and Zuchu's marriage, questioning whether the sudden wedding was a genuine union or a strategic move.