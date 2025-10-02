In the cutthroat world of Kenyan music, where a killer collab can skyrocket your name and a sharp diss can etch it in stone, Toxic Lyrikali is making waves not just with his bars but with his beefs.

From turning down managers to schooling peers on staying humble, his spats play out live on social media, pulling in fans who can't get enough of the drama while highlighting the real struggles of rising stars trying to keep their edge sharp without cutting ties.

Beef with Kasa Boss

At the core of Toxic Lyrikali's dispute with Kasa Boss is an alleged lack of respect and a declined past management offer.

Kasa Boss, a manager in the Kenyan music scene, demanded respect from Toxic Lyrikali in April 2025, stating the rapper should acknowledge seniors who paved the way.

Kasa Boss

Fans took over the feud when a Toxic Lyrikali fan confronted Kasa Boss as he was recording live on the ground in March 2025, accusing him of disrespecting Toxic Lyrikali and sparking a confrontation with Kasa Boss's fans.

Sources indicate the root traces to Toxic Lyrikali rejecting Kasa Boss's management proposal during his early career rise, prompting public calls for humility from the manager.

Parroty Vunulu dispute

The rivalry between Toxic Lyrikali and Parroty Vunulu stems from a rejected collaboration request.

Parroty Vunulu

In July 2025, Parroty revealed the feud began when he messaged Toxic Lyrikali for a feature via DM, but Toxic exposed the request publicly instead of responding privately.

According to Parroty, this angered him so much he considered physically fighting the rapper should they cross paths.

This then sparked an online beef, with Parroty advising Toxic to cut down on arrogance, differentiate confidence from rudeness, and respect his predecessors in the industry, citing his own longevity in music.

Toxic responded cryptically on Instagram, questioning Parroty's advice as coming from an emotional standpoint.

Parroty

The tension heightened in August 2025 when Parroty criticised Toxic's remix with Jamaican artist Konshens, calling it subpar and accusing Konshens of 'kudandia career'.

In September 2025, Toxic dismissed Parroty alongside Tipsy Gee during a TikTok live, questioning their authority to advise him.

Rivalry with Tipsy Gee

Toxic Lyrikali and Tipsy Gee's ongoing feud originated from a denied collaboration and escalated into public disses.

Tipsy Gee during a past performance

Tipsy Gee disclosed in October 2025 that the conflict started after Toxic rejected his feature request, sparking initial resentment.

Tipsy Gee shaded Toxic in September 2025 by performing his tracks amid the dispute and roasting him alongside Fathermoh as 'Nduthi Gang' in a skit mocking their success.

Toxic retaliated on Facebook in October 2025, labelling Tipsy Gee a mere TikToker without artistic merit, stating "We ni Tiktoker na me ni mnisaa (you're a Tiktoker and I'm an artist)" to downplay his achievements.

We ni Tiktoker na me ni mnisaa

Tipsy countered by criticising Toxic's ego, directly citing Bien and Nyashinski as examples of artists who are better than Toxic Lyrikali but more humble.

Kenyan rapper Tipsy Gee

The exchanges fueled online debate among Kenyan fans.

Criticism of upcoming artists

Toxic Lyrikali has publicly criticised emerging artists for seeking clout over skill development.

In July 2025, he addressed rappers flooding his DMs with collaboration pleas, urging them to focus on their craft and cease chasing popularity.

He denied arrogance accusations in July 2025, calling out peers who ignored him during his underground phase but now attempt to leverage his success.

During a May 2025 Kenya-Tanzania music rivalry, Toxic advised rivals to attend rap classes, emphasising investment in craft over superficial pursuits.

These statements drew mixed reactions, with some viewing them as Toxic Lyrikali advising up-and-comers and others viewing them as dismissive.

Chakasisi Clash

Toxic Lyrikali confronted Chakasisi over imitation in July 2025.

Chakasisi, a rapper mimicking Toxic's style, released 'Get Away' as a response to Toxic's 'Backbencher,' prompting Toxic to label the track a direct copy and question Chakasisi's originality.

