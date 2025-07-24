Toxic Lyrikali, born and raised in Kayole, Nairobi’ Eastlands, is rapidly emerging as one of Kenya’s most authentic and relatable voices in hip‑hop.

His story is grounded in raw personal experience and once a high-school football dreamer, he shifted into full-time music around 2022.

His song ‘Long Story,’ released the same year was his first and he has been building momentum steadily to 2025, now at the heart of the Kenyan rap scene.

Toxic Lyrikali

His lyrical style is unapologetically Eastlands. He weaves gritty street images, a coded loyalty to his roots, and sweeping honest storytelling in every song.

Critics and fans alike highlight this raw approach with many of his listeners dubbing him as “the next big thing”, praising his “crazy” flow and Eastlands‑infused dancehall vibe.

1. ‘Backbencher’ released in June 2025

One of his viral hits across social media platforms, the trackflips the schoolyard metaphor into a triumphant tale of hustle and grit.

It not only showcases Toxic Lyrikali’s lyrical maturity but also his ability to turn everyday experiences into universal themes.

The song’s production, minimal yet hard-hitting, leaves space for his voice to carry the emotional weight of the story.

Toxic owns the underdog narrative of once a class laggard, now cruising in an S‑Class, the song resonates as both biography and anthem.

2. ‘Chinje’ released in November 2024

Toxic’s 2024 breakthrough anthem remains his signature track, it has amassed over 8 million views on YouTube and frequent TikTok virality.

It is the raw, unapologetic anthem that launched him firmly into Kenya’s mainstream hip‑hop consciousness.

His Eastlands-influenced narrative style shines through every verse, delivering gritty realism wrapped in memorable hooks.

Its memorable lines and infectious flow have sparked countless TikTok remixes and fan interpretations, cementing it as more than just a hit, it is a street anthem.

3. ‘Get Busy’ feat. Dyana Cods released in May 2025

This May 2025 collaboration pairs Toxic’s gritty flair with Dyana Cods’ smooth, dancehall-infused vocals, creating a vibrant party anthem.

As one built for the club, the track combines playful storytelling and seductive rhythm with a catchy beat and call-and-response energy.

The chemistry between the two artists, combined with the song’s danceable rhythm, made it an instant fan favourite both for TikTok and Nairobi’s party scene.

4. ‘Sick’ released in December 2024

This track earned praise for its razor-sharp delivery and clever metaphors rooted in Nairobi’s streets. It is the raw emotional edge, balanced with punchy lines and cultural references, that gives the track steady rotation.

With over 4 million views on YouTube, it has also been hailed by listeners as a core part of his formula, personal storytelling with hard-hitting flow.

Beyond its lyrical sharpness,it also captures the tension and urgency of everyday survival, something many young Kenyans relate to.

The beat is stripped down yet aggressive, allowing Toxic’s voice to take centre stage as he raps with a mix of frustration and defiance.

5. ‘Confirmation’ feat Mr. REE released in April 2025

With over a million views on YouTube, the track is quickly becoming a fan favourite and a go- to track from his tracks lists of 2025 as it spotlights his confidence as a lyricist.

The track reasserts why he is considered among Kenya’s most compelling rap voices today. The production of the music video is crisp, layered with moody undertones that give the song a sense of weight and intention.

It also benefits from the synergy between Toxic Lyrikali and Mr. REE, whose feature adds depth and contrast to the track’s tone.

While Toxic delivers assertive verses packed with bravado and street-coded wisdom, Mr. REE balances it out with a smoother cadence and reflective bars.