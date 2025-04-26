Why gospel star Ole Willy left the spotlight for higher calling

In the mid-2000s and early 2010s, Ole Willy was a household name in Kenya’s urban gospel scene, standing shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Jimmy Gait, Daddy Owen, Rufftone, and MOG among others.



His tracks made him a favourite among fans seeking faith-inspired music with a modern twist. Today, however, Ole Willy – born Wilfred Andabwa – is writing a new chapter in his life, far from the lights of the music stage.

Driven by a sense of purpose, Ole Willy has embarked on a mission across Africa, spreading hope, training young leaders, and using his musical talents for humanitarian causes.

Speaking about what inspired his move to work in Rwanda and Goma, Congo, Ole Willy shared.

My inspiration comes from my deep faith and desire to make a positive impact in the lives of others. The Lord commanded and called me to share the gospel and empower the younger generation in decision-making, leadership, and faith.

Rather than pursuing personal fame, Ole Willy’s new path focuses on building communities, equipping young missionaries, and creating opportunities for spiritual and personal growth.

A shift in perspective from Ole Willy

Ole Willy admits that his journey has profoundly transformed how he views his career: “This mission has broadened my perspective and reinforced the idea that my artistic gifts can be tools for meaningful change.”

Where once the goal was entertainment, today his music serves a higher purpose – offering hope to young people who he says are scattered like lost sheep, looking for true meaningful love and hope that only Jesus can fill.

Embracing African sounds and stories

Despite spending less time in recording studios, Ole Willy continues to harness the power of music. He has drawn inspiration from the diverse sounds of Rwanda, Congo, Burundi, Mozambique, South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Rather than recording solo projects, he connects young artists across Africa to create African sound art for evangelism missions, with an ambitious project targeting the release of 200 songs by 10 artists by 2026.

Overcoming challenges in conflict zones in Africa

Working in conflict areas like Congo has come with its share of hardships. Addressing humanitarian needs in volatile regions requires faith and determination.

Providing food, shelter, and medication while navigating logistical and resource constraints has been tough,” he said. “But God has always been faithful as we reach out to these communities.

Ole Willy described their current impact as just a drop in the ocean, expressing hope for more support in future missions. To his fans in Kenya and across the continent, Ole Willy’s said;

I urge you to find opportunities to uplift others and live with purpose. Together, we can make a difference.