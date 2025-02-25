Inside Ken Mijungu's elite transport business which entails yachts & choppers

Kenya's position as a regional hub has fostered a thriving market for car hire services, particularly in the VIP transport sector.

Entrepreneurs have seized this opportunity, with notable figures like media personality Ken Mijungu establishing successful ventures in this domain for over a decade.

Ken Mijungu's foray into executive transport

Ken Mijungu, a renowned journalist with a career spanning various media houses, has diversified his professional portfolio by venturing into the executive transport industry.

Mijungu is the founder and owner of Execar-tive Car Hire, a private company specialising in the leasing of high-end vehicles and helicopters for both individual and corporate clients.

Services offered by Ken Mijungu's car hire

Execar-tive Car Hire offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. These services include:

Airport to Hotel Executive Transfers: Tansportation for clients from airports to their accommodations.

City Tours: Providing guided tours around urban centres in luxury vehicles.

Motor Vehicle Leasing: Offering both short-term and long-term leasing options for a variety of vehicles.

Wedding Cars: Supplying vehicles to matrimonial events.

Close Protection Services: Arranging secure transportation solutions for clients requiring safety measures.

Conference Transfers: Coordinating transport logistics for attendees of corporate events and conferences.

VIP & VVIP Services: Catering to the exclusive needs of high-profile clients with premium services.

Aircraft Charter Services: Providing access to helicopter and private jet charters for swift travel.

The company's fleet is sourced from including Japan, South Africa, Australia, Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom.

Expansion into aerial services

In February 2021, Mijungu expanded his enterprise by introducing helicopter charter services. This strategic move was aimed at catering to affluent individuals, business magnates, and political figures seeking efficient and luxurious travel options.

The helicopter services are priced at $1,700 (approximately Sh184,620) per hour, with operations based out of Wilson Airport. The fleet comprises five helicopters and a private jet.

Mijungu highlighted the growing demand for such services, particularly in the lead-up to significant events like the 2022 general elections, where timely and secure transportation is paramount.

He noted that while politicians constitute a substantial segment of the clientele, the services are also available to individuals desiring to reach their destinations promptly and in style.

Further broadening its service offerings, Execar-tive Car Hire ventured into the rental of yachts.

Establishing a car hire business in Kenya

For entrepreneurs aspiring to enter the car hire industry in Kenya, several critical steps are essential:

Acquisition of business permits: Securing the necessary licenses from the county government to operate legally.

Location set-u: Establishing a physical location to serve as the operational base for the business.

Fleet development: Collaborating with vehicle owners interested in generating passive income by leasing their cars to the business.