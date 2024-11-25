MCSK's next course of action after Mutua dismissal claims

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has addressed a poster alleging the dismissal of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ezekiel Mutua. The society described the claims as baseless and reaffirmed Mutua’s position as the organisation’s leader.

In a statement released on Monday, MCSK Chairman Lazarus Muli dismissed the fake poster, which circulated over the weekend, urging stakeholders and members to ignore it.

Our members and stakeholders can rest assured that Dr Mutua is in charge, and the MCSK leadership is fully behind him.

Muli attributed the circulation of the false claims to individuals with malicious intentions aimed at tarnishing Mutua’s reputation and undermining MCSK’s efforts to promote music rights in Kenya.

The material being circulated by people with ill motives is pure propaganda by cartels in the industry who are unhappy with the great work Mutua is doing for MCSK and the music industry in general.

MCSK revealed that it is preparing to take legal action against those responsible for creating and disseminating the false material.

Appropriate action is being taken against the authors of the malicious documents to ensure that they face the law for defamation and spreading falsehood.

Dr Ezekiel Mutua was appointed CEO of MCSK on March 25, 2022, after a rigorous selection process overseen by the organisation's Board of Directors.



He succeeded Milcah Kulati and has since been praised for his efforts to revitalise the society and champion the rights of Kenyan musicians.

Before joining MCSK, Mutua served as the CEO of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), where his firm stance on content regulation earned him the nickname ‘Kenya’s moral policeman’.