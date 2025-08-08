This week in Kenyan music has seen a vibrant mix of releases from established hitmakers and rising stars, offering a diverse soundscape for every listener.
From hard-hitting hip-hop to dancehall-infused tracks, here are some of the hot new hits by Kenyan artists.
Breeder LW - 'Maziwa'
Breeder LW has released the visuals to 'Maziwa', a new track off his latest EP, 'Mdogolo'.
Known for his clever wordplay and captivating flow, Breeder LW continues to solidify his position in the industry with this release.
'Maziwa' showcases his signature style, blending Sheng and lyricism in a way that resonates with his audience.
The track is a testament to his consistent delivery of high-quality music and is a must-listen for fans of Kenyan hip-hop and Gengetone.
Octopizzo - 'Kadi'
The ever-prolific Octopizzo has dropped 'Kadi', the lead single from his forthcoming ninth studio album.
Octopizzo has been a mainstay in the Kenyan music industry for over a decade, consistently reinventing his sound and pushing creative boundaries.
'Kadi' is a glimpse into what fans can expect from his new album, which is slated for release next summer.
The track, produced by KeithWamz and engineered by Jon Rook, is a testament to Octopizzo's longevity and his ability to stay relevant in an ever-evolving music scene.
Maandy - 'Njia'
Maandy, one of the leading female voices in Kenyan rap, has released her new single, 'Njia'.
The track, produced by Sirav and mixed and mastered by Clue Ashaivisha, is accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by Ben47.
Maandy’s music often reflects her experiences and surroundings, and 'Njia' is no exception.
'Hivi Nani' - 13, Exray Taniua, Shekina Karen, Seska, and Swat Matire
In a massive collaboration, 13, Exray Taniua, Shekina Karen, Seska, and Swat Matire have joined forces on the track 'Hivi Nani'.
This posse cut brings together a diverse group of artists, each with their own unique style, resulting in a dynamic and energetic track.
The song is a celebration of collaboration and showcases the depth of talent within the Kenyan music scene.
Natty - 'Mbona'
Kenyan drill artist Natty has released a new single titled 'Mbona'.
The track is a solo effort that puts Natty's vocal and lyrical abilities on full display.
UncoJingjong ft. Keiysha - 'Romping Shop'
UncoJingjong has teamed up with Keiysha for a new track titled 'Romping Shop'.
The title is a nod to the iconic dancehall hit by Vybz Kartel and Spice, and this new version offers a fresh Kenyan take on the classic riddim.
The lyric video allows listeners to fully appreciate the wordplay and flow of both artists on this dancehall-infused track.