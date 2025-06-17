1. Katam - Diamond Platnumz x Bien

Wasafi teams up with Sol Generation to deliver ‘Katam’, a smooth 4‑minute Afro‑Pop love anthem that showcases the chemistry between Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and Kenyan superstar Bien .

Since its release, “Katam” has ruled the Fresh Music Releases playlists across East Africa on Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, Audiomack and YouTube Music, hitting number 1 on each platform.

2. Pretty Girl - Fena Gitu

A bold feel‑good anthem, ‘Pretty Girl’ leans into Fena’s signature Dancehall‑infused bounce, layered over percussion and catchy hooks. A Vic West production, ‘Pretty Girl’ is a certified banger.

3. Funny funny - KayCyy ft chi

'Before I was Born' Album Cover

‘Funny funny’ is track number 4 off KayCyy Pluto’s album Before I Was Born, “Funny Funny” pairs KayCyy’s introspective bars with chi’s smooth R&B inflections over a minimalist, trap‑influenced beat.

4. Narcissus by Clark Keeng

A reflective Afro‑Soul number, ‘Narcissus’ explores themes of self‑obsession and personal growth, underscored by mellow guitar riffs and atmospheric synths.

5. Gone - Njerae, Preston Pablo

Kenyan songstress Njerae teams up with Canadian singer-songwriter Preston Pablo to deliver ‘Gone’.

The track bridges Nairobi‑rooted rhythms and Preston Pablo’s silky vocal runs, crafting a cross‑continental love ballad.

The two artists beautifully blend Afro-Indie with North American pop-R&B.

6. June 10th - Muthaka

Released June 10, 2025, “June 10th” is more than an R&B/Soul single. It’s Muthaka’s deeply personal tribute to her late “Guka.”

In a June 2025 Instagram reflection, she revealed that losing him on June 10, 2017 compelled her to write her very first “real” song about someone so close.

She explained that crafting such a personal story unlocked core memories and inspired her to embrace raw vocals and unfiltered lyrics.

The result is a 5‑minute track that carries the weight of every loved one lost before and after that date, reminding listeners of what remains to live for and how far we’ve come.

7. Crash out - Brandy Maina, Zaituni Wambui

Another Vic West production, ‘Crash out’ features 2 vocal powerhouses over a dynamic beat. The song is a high energy Afrobeats track with layered harmonies, vibrant percussive elements and strong vocals from both singers.

8. Banana - Clamer, Joefes

