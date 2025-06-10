King Kaka’s separation name-dropped on stage for the first time, here is his reaction

For the first time since his split from Nana Owiti , King Kaka heard the separation name-dropped. Not in an interview or headline, but live on stage during ‘The Next Super Star’ talent show.

Contestant Spitter 99 wowed the judging panel with a daring diss track that didn’t hold back. In a bold lyrical move, he rapped: “King Kaka my G, najua uliachwa na Nana. Uko na watoto, na uko na shughuli.”

King Kaka, caught off guard, responded with laughter, choosing humour over offence, a reaction that instantly won over the audience and went viral across social media, particularly TikTok.

King Kaka on the Next Superstar talent search

Judges left in stitches

Spitter 99 didn’t stop at King Kaka. He went on to jab music producer Motif Di Don with the line: “Motif Di Don ajaribu kulipa okoa,” prompting a chuckle and headshake from the producer.

Size 8’s expression said it all, wide-eyed shock followed by a burst of applause. Jumping from her seat, she praised the contestant with high energy: “Ooh my God, you are the guy I will give the highest marks today. You are super!”

Motif, still recovering from the lyrical blow, shouted with a grin: “Huyu ni entertainer, sindio? [This must be an entertainer, right?]."

No malice, just hip-hop

Following the viral performance, Spitter 99 clarified that the diss track was not a personal attack but a showcase of raw hip-hop energy.

It wasn’t personal. It was just hip-hop, I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone. I was just telling my truth, in my style. That’s what makes a real artist. I didn’t go there to disrespect. I went there to perform.

He also spoke highly of the judges: “I grew up watching King Kaka. I’ve learned a lot from Motif. But when you step on that stage, you either go all in or go home.” Here are some reactions:

Fans flooded social media with their takes on the moment, praising Spitter 99's courage and King Kaka’s response:

Reaction 1: Dude has been waiting this chance all his life to attack them 😂😂

Reaction 2: Wueeh... me ndio rapper nachukia Onana... after hapo King Kaka didn't know he was in trouble.

Reaction 3: King Kaka's facial reactions took me out 🤣

Reaction 4: I just love how King Kaka behaved when he was attacked 😂😂😂😂😂💔