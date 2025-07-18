Top 5 hot new hits by Kenyan artists this week

From triumphant anthems to soulful love songs, they are sparking conversation online and on radio.

This week has seen a number of albums and singles from multiple Kenyan artists who continue to shape the country's music landscape.

1. Bien –‘All My Enemies Are Suffering’

‘All My Enemies Are Suffering’ by Bien

Bien tops the list with his new song ‘All My Enemies Are Suffering’, which is going viral on social media as fans create content around its bold declaration

Musically, the track delivers as its production builds on a steady Afrobeat rhythm with Amapiano drums, giving it both a danceable pulse and defiant energy.

Bein has also collaborated with public figures such as DJ Shiti and Gen Z Goliath Bradley to deliver a comical yet feel good anthem to vibe to.

READ ALSO: Bien thrills London fans with live rooster during street performance

2. Nadia Mukami – ‘Single Mother’

'Single Mother' by Nadia Mukami

Nadia’s ‘Single Mother’ tackles the stigma faced by women raising children on their own.

Nadia, a mother since 2022, says the song was inspired by actress Jackie Matubia’s interview about co-parenting struggles and she released it this week as the lead single from her upcoming EP 'Bundle of Joy II.'

Its gentle piano and Nadia’s warm vocals underscore a message of empathy.The single is already gaining momentum on streaming platforms and social media.

Nadia delivers a heartfelt narrative that honours the resilience and silent sacrifices of single mothers. Her lyrics strike a chord with many women who see their realities reflected in her music

3. Willy Paul – ‘My Lady’

'My Lady' by Willy Paul

Willy Paul is back with a tender love song. His latest single is being hailed as a heartfelt romantic anthem.

The track, which blends Afro-pop melodies with modern R&B undertones, sees Willy Paul crooning about unwavering devotion to his partner.

The instrumentation is minimal yet catchy, allowing his vocals to shine through with sincerity and passion.

Accompanied by a vibrant music video shot in a tropical setting, ‘My Lady’ adds a colourful visual narrative to the song’s affectionate tone. Fans have taken to social media praising the song’s replay value, with many dubbing it a wedding season favourite.

4. Scar Mkadinali – ‘Finya’

Scar Mkadinali – ‘Finya’

The song is quickly gaining traction among fans of drill and hip-hop, with its unapologetic energy and clever streetwise wordplay. Rapper Scar Mkadinali is reasserting himself with his latest song.

The track’s hook, sharp and repetitive, makes it an instant crowd-pleaser especially in live settings.

Scar’s signature delivery and raw authenticity have earned praise across Nairobi’s rap circles, with many hailing the song as a reminder of his lyrical prowess and staying power in the game.

5. Kethan ft. Bensoul – ‘Summer’

Kethan's album cover

R&B singers Kethan and Bensoul team up on ‘Summer,’ a breezy love song made for warm days. Silky vocals from both artists float over a laid-back mid-tempo groove that blends Afro-pop with soul.

The track appears on Kethan’s album ‘Dr. Flow Will See You Now’ and showcases the chemistry between two of Kenya's most lyrically poised singers.

The production is smooth and minimalistic, allowing both artists to deliver emotive performances that resonate with listeners. As a ‘feel-good’ song, you can easily add it to your playlists.

Each of these five songs highlights the energy and creativity pulsing through Kenya’s music industry.

From Bien’s confident Afrobeat anthem to Nadia’s heartfelt social commentary, and from Willy Paul’s romantic pop to Scar’s bold rap and Kethan’s silky R&B, the variety on display is remarkable.