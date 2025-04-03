6 everyday struggles eyeglass wearers deal with silently

They have been accused of being snobbish, uninterested, or even rude. Many assume they are ignoring conversations or failing to make eye contact deliberately.



However, what most people do not realise is that eyeglass wearers often struggle with visibility, discomfort, and constant maintenance.



While glasses are essential for improving vision, they also come with daily frustrations that only those who wear them can truly understand.

1. Constant fogging

One of the biggest frustrations for eyeglass wearers is dealing with fogged-up lenses. Whether stepping out of an air-conditioned room into humid air, sipping a hot beverage, or opening the oven, glasses instantly cloud up.



This issue became even worse during the COVID-19 pandemic when mask-wearing made fogging a constant problem. Each breath would send a mist up the lenses, leaving wearers half-blind and frustrated.



People without glasses often fail to realise how inconvenient this can be, especially when trying to work, drive, or simply hold a conversation.

Constantly wiping lenses to clear the fog becomes second nature, but it is a problem that never truly goes away.

2. Dirt build-up

Glasses are a magnet for smudges, fingerprints, and dust, making it difficult to maintain clear vision throughout the day.

No matter how carefully they are handled, skin oils, makeup, and even tiny particles from the air settle on the lenses. This means wearers have to clean them frequently, often carrying a microfiber cloth or relying on the corner of their shirt in desperate moments.

Unfortunately, not all materials clean lenses properly, and some even leave streaks behind, making the problem worse.

Unlike people with perfect vision, eyeglass wearers constantly have to deal with the annoyance of blurry spots appearing in their field of view.

3. Slipping down the nose

Glasses tend to slide down the nose, especially in hot weather or during physical activity. Those with oily skin experience this issue even more, as sweat and natural oils reduce friction between the glasses and the bridge of the nose.

Throughout the day, wearers find themselves repeatedly pushing their glasses back into place, sometimes hundreds of times. This minor but frequent inconvenience becomes so routine that most wearers hardly notice how often they adjust their frames.

The problem is even worse for those with ill-fitting glasses or heavier frames that do not stay put.

4. Glasses and rain don't mix

Rainy days are a nightmare for people who wear glasses. Unlike a car windshield, glasses do not come with wipers to clear raindrops away.

When it rains, even the smallest droplets on the lenses can distort vision, making it hard to see properly. Walking in the rain without an umbrella means wearers must constantly wipe their glasses or deal with blurred vision.

The only other option is removing them, but that leaves those with poor eyesight nearly blind. Even when they dry, water stains and smudges remain, requiring additional cleaning.

This is one of the reasons eyeglass wearers sometimes appear distracted or uninterested when outside during bad weather.

5. Difficulty lying down comfortably

Glasses make it difficult to relax in certain positions, especially when lying down. Watching TV, reading, or even scrolling on the phone while reclining becomes uncomfortable because the frames press against the sides of the face.

Side sleepers struggle the most since the arms of the glasses dig into their temples, making it impossible to rest comfortably.

Many end up removing their glasses altogether, but this means struggling to see clearly. This inconvenience is something people with perfect vision never have to think about, but for eyeglass wearers, it is a constant struggle.

6. People trying them on for fun

Eyeglass wearers are often asked, "Can I try them on?" by curious friends, only to hear exaggerated reactions like, "Wow! You’re so blind!"

While it may seem like a harmless joke, it can be irritating for those who depend on their glasses daily.

Some people even grab glasses without asking, unaware of how sensitive and expensive prescription lenses are.