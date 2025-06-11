“I promise I’ll return the car on time and in good condition…” These words are very familiar to many car owners, and many have lived to regret believing.



In African communities like, generosity is part of our cultural fabric; it’s not uncommon for friends, relatives, colleagues, or even neighbours to ask for a 'small favour', to borrow a car for a quick errand.

But as countless car owners have learnt the hard way, that simple act of kindness often spirals into regret, repair costs, or arguments that sometimes even strain relationships.

Some borrowers forget that the car isn’t theirs, what starts as a simple run to the supermarket somehow becomes a road trip across counties.



What was a clean car with a half tank comes back empty and smelling of grilled meat from a stop at a roadside nyama choma joint.

Below are 10 common, uncouth, and at times outrageous habits car borrowers display when using vehicles that aren’t theirs, often pushing them far beyond the original reason they borrowed them for.

1. “Just picking one or two things” turns into a hardware run

A trick that car borrowers have mastered over time is claiming they just need to “pick one or two things” from town.

As a car owner, what you don’t know is that 'one or two things' could mean 10 bags of cement, a roll of barbed wire, or ten bags of nails and fittings from a hardware shop.



Before you know it, your car is being loaded with items that would make a lorry sweat.

This habit is particularly problematic because personal cars, especially smaller saloons, aren’t built for such weight.

The result is damaged upholstery, strained suspensions, broken parts, or even punctured tyres.



But when you confront the borrower, they’ll casually say, 'Ah, it’s not that heavy,' as if your car’s wear and tear isn’t a concern.

2. Turning a simple errand into a cross-county road trip

Another outrageous habit is the unannounced road trip. You lend someone your car for an hour-long trip to pick up a parcel in Westlands, only to see their Instagram stories two hours later, 'Sunset in Naivasha'.

For some borrowers, getting access to a car feels like getting a ticket to travel, and they often go far beyond what was agreed upon.

This is infuriating for multiple reasons. First, long distances rack up unnecessary mileage. Also, such spontaneous trips don’t account for mechanical conditions, oil levels, tyre pressure, and brake performance, all of which may not be safe for extended travel.

3. Returning the car with just fumes left in the tank

Fuel etiquette is one of the most disrespected aspects of borrowing a car. Many borrowers return vehicles with barely enough fuel to get to the next petrol station, even if they received it with half a tank. Worse, they will act oblivious or even joke about it, “I just went around the corner.”

If they were truly appreciative, the least they could do is replace what they used or even top it up. But instead, many opt for the shameful route of returning the vehicle on fumes, hoping the owner won’t notice or complain.

Car owners often find themselves frustrated and forced to make that awkward dashes to the nearest station, praying the car doesn’t stall mid-way.

4. Blasting music and tampering with settings

Some borrowers seem to think that once they get behind the wheel, the car transforms into a mobile club.



Volume knobs get turned all the way up, bass is maxed out, and equaliser settings are altered so aggressively that you start wondering whether your car was doubling up as a DJ booth.

To make matters worse, they pair their phones to the car’s Bluetooth, sync their contacts, and leave a digital trail you never asked for.

When you finally get your car back, not only are the settings all over the place, but you have to deal with notifications popping up from their missed calls, messages, or media history.

5. Bringing along a 'Squad'

There’s something about borrowed cars that attracts a crowd. Perhaps it’s the novelty, or maybe it’s the chance to flex.

Regardless, borrowers often use cars to ferry entire squads, friends, cousins, children, and even distant aunties going for church meetings.

Not only does this increase the vehicle’s wear and tear, but it also introduces hygiene and comfort issues. Spills, strange odours, and forgotten items like wrappers, shawls, or even lost earrings become part of your post-lending discovery.

7. Using the car as a date venue

Borrowers have been known to use other people’s vehicles to impress their dates some even turning the back seat into a lounge.



The seats get reclined, music is set to romantic tunes, and the air conditioning becomes mood lighting. It sounds funny until you realise your car has turned into a mobile date location.

Signs you’ve been used include seat positions that were never yours, strange perfume smells , lipstick stains, or even personal items like earrings or receipts from suspiciously romantic places.

It’s not just intrusive, it’s also disrespectful. A car is a major investment not a love nest for someone too cheap to book a restaurant.

8. Returning the car late

Perhaps the worst offence is lateness. You clearly said 'Bring it back by 5p.m.', but by 8 p.m., your calls are going unanswered.

Eventually, they show up at 10 p.m., laughing, saying “Ah,pole bana I got stuck in traffic,” completely downplaying your concern.

Some even gaslight you into feeling like you’re being too uptight, ignoring the anxiety their lateness caused.