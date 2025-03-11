Hilarious, unwritten rules Nairobi pedestrians follow like they are law

If you’ve ever walked through the Central Business District (CBD) or some highways in Nairobi, you know that the streets operate on their own logic.

Pedestrian crossings are mere suggestions, traffic lights are optional, and moving too slow in the crowd might earn you an impatient shove.

There’s also an art to blending in—knowing when to ignore random shouts of "Wewe!", keeping your phone out of sight in sketchy areas, and perfecting the Nairobi side-eye to detect potential scammers.

These rules aren’t taught in school, nor are they found in any official city guide—but every true Nairobian instinctively follows them.

Here are some of the funniest, yet true, unwritten rules that govern the streets of Nairobi.

1. Ignoring footbridges like they don’t exist

Despite the government spending millions on footbridges, many Nairobians prefer to risk it all by crossing busy highways instead.

The Great Wall of China could be easier to climb than some footbridges, but that doesn't stop people from dashing across the road in the most dangerous spots possible.

2. Pretending to know directions

Need directions in Nairobi? Just ask anyone – but don’t expect accuracy.

Nairobians have a serious fear of admitting they don’t know something, so they’ll confidently point you in some direction, often accompanied by, "Utafika tu, just go straight alafu uulize mwingine."

3. Crossing roads is a skill

With few working pedestrian lights, Nairobians have mastered the art of timing their road crossings perfectly.

First, observe the traffic flow and identify the best moment to move. Unlike in some cities where cars stop for pedestrians, Nairobians know that waiting indefinitely for vehicles to halt may not work.

Instead, they confidently step into the road at the right time, maintaining eye contact with drivers when necessary.

If the traffic is heavy, a well-timed hand signal or an assertive yet cautious walk can alert drivers to slow down. Hesitation can be dangerous, so once you decide to cross, do so with purpose and a keen awareness of oncoming traffic.

4. Boda Bodas rule the road

Boda bodas have their own traffic rules—or lack thereof. Nairobians know that boda bodas can appear from any direction, including sidewalks, meaning an extra level of awareness is necessary to avoid unexpected encounters.

5. Congregating at roadside drama

In Nairobi, nothing attracts a crowd faster than unexpected roadside drama.

Whether it’s a heated argument, a minor accident, or a street performer selling a miracle product, Nairobians will gather with the speed and coordination of a well-trained emergency response team—except, their role is purely observational.

The moment something unusual happens, heads start turning, feet slow down, and before you know it, a full audience has assembled.

If a street fight breaks out, some people will start cheering like it’s a boxing match, while others whip out their phones to record and post online.

If it’s an accident, the first few minutes are dedicated to speculation—“Ni dere ndivyo amekosea”—before actual help arrives.

Strangely, the crowd often disperses as fast as it gathered

6. Walking at lightning speed (Even when there's no rush)

Time is money, so they say. Nairobians walk as if they are on a strict deadline—whether they actually have somewhere urgent to be or not.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a Monday morning rush hour or a lazy Sunday afternoon; the default city walking speed is fast.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the Central Business District (CBD), where slowing down is almost a crime.

If you dare to take a leisurely stroll, expect impatient sighs, the occasional shove, or even a sarcastic “Unatembea kama uko holiday!” from someone trying to get past you.