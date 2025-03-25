8 signs a Nairobi barbershop will leave your wallet dented

A well-styled haircut speaks volumes, especially when making a first impression.



However, before stepping into a Nairobi salon or barbershop, it’s essential to assess your budget and ensure you can comfortably afford the service to avoid any awkward confrontations as you check out.

While Nairobi has a wide variety of grooming spots, from budget-friendly street barbers to ultra-luxurious salons, not every place is suitable for every pocket.

Here are the signs that you’ve walked into an expensive grooming joint.

1. Lavish interior design

The first sign of an expensive salon or barbershop is its ambience. High-end establishments invest in sleek décor, plush seating, mood lighting, and elegant mirrors.

The moment you walk into the establishment, the waiting area often resembles a luxury lounge, featuring well-curated magazines, a coffee table, and perhaps even a display of high-end hair care products.

2. Complimentary drinks & snacks

If you’re offered a glass of fresh juice, tea or coffee then that’s a sign you are in a high-end place and you better be ready to cough some cash. Expensive salons prioritise client comfort by providing refreshments and sometimes even light snacks.

3. Strictly appointment-based services

Luxury salons and barbershops operate on an appointment-only basis. Unlike regular barbershops where you can simply walk in and wait your turn, premium spots require clients to book in advance.

4. The price list is discreet

If the price list isn’t boldly displayed or is only available upon request, it’s likely a high-end establishment. Questioning how much a cut costs often implies you cant afford the cut.

Some luxury salons don’t even have set prices, as services are customised for each client.

5. High-tech equipment & premium hair products

Expensive grooming spots use advanced technology and top-tier products. Expect to see facial steamers, premium oils, and international hair care products.

Unlike spots where you will be hit by a methylated spirit, in such spots often you will be treated to a mini-massage.

6. Well-groomed & stylish staff

The grooming professionals in high-end establishments are fashion-forward and impeccably styled. Their appearance reflects the quality of service they provide, and they often wear branded uniforms or stylish outfits that align with the salon’s aesthetics.

7. Celebrity & influencer endorsements

If the walls are adorned with photos of celebrities, politicians, or social media influencers who have visited, you’ve likely stepped into an elite establishment.

Some salons even have influencers creating content from their chairs as a subtle marketing strategy.

8. Extra services like scalp treatments & massages