Heartburn is a burning sensation that usually rises from the stomach to the chest and throat, often caused by acid reflux.

While occasional heartburn is common and usually harmless, frequent or severe cases can significantly affect quality of life.

Over time, many food-related myths have emerged about what helps or worsens heartburn. These myths can mislead people into avoiding nutritious foods or depending on remedies that only offer short-term relief.

We break down some of the most common myths around food and heartburn and replace them with science-backed explanations that can guide better choices for lasting comfort.

1. Milk always helps with heartburn

One of the most widespread beliefs is that drinking milk can relieve heartburn. Initially, milk may seem like the perfect fix.

It’s cool and soothing, and it can coat the lining of the oesophagus, which temporarily reduces the burning sensation.

Milk

That short-term effect has led many to view milk as a natural remedy. However, the relief is often brief and misleading.

Whole milk is high in fat and protein both of which stimulate the stomach to produce more acid as they are digested.

This increase in acid can cause symptoms to return even more intensely after a short while. In some individuals, milk also causes bloating and gas, which can further irritate the digestive tract.

Additionally, some people are lactose intolerant, and consuming milk might worsen their discomfort or lead to nausea and diarrhoea.

If milk seems to help you, it’s best to switch to low-fat or non-dairy alternatives like almond or oat milk, which are gentler on the stomach. However, relying solely on milk for relief is not advisable, especially for those with chronic symptoms.

2. All acidic foods are bad for heartburn

It’s a common assumption that foods with a sour or acidic taste will automatically worsen heartburn.

While it's true that highly acidic foods such as citrus fruits, tomatoes, vinegar, and certain fruit juices can irritate an already inflamed oesophagus, they do not cause acid reflux by default.

The impact of acidic foods on heartburn is highly individual and depends on overall diet, portion size, timing, and existing gut conditions.

Moreover, avoiding all acidic foods can unnecessarily limit one’s intake of essential nutrients. For example, citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which are vital for immunity.

Fermented foods like yoghurt and pickles may have a tangy taste but can actually promote digestive health by increasing healthy gut bacteria especially if consumed in moderation and as part of a balanced diet.

The key is to identify your personal triggers. What worsens symptoms for one person might not affect another.

Keeping a food diary to track reactions can help you build a more heartburn-friendly diet that doesn’t unnecessarily exclude nutritious options.

3. Fat is the enemy avoid all fats

Fatty foods often get a bad reputation when it comes to heartburn, and for good reason. However, the idea that all fats are bad is a myth.

Healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and oily fish, are essential for brain health, hormone production, and cell repair.

Whole and sliced avocado on a chopping board

These fats are digested more slowly and, in moderate amounts, don’t usually trigger reflux symptoms.

Instead of eliminating fats entirely, focus on quality over quantity. Avoid cooking methods that involve deep-frying, and opt for baking, steaming, or grilling.

Reduce your intake of fatty red meats, creamy sauces, and butter-heavy dishes, especially in the evening.

4. You should never mix proteins and carbohydrates

Some wellness trends suggest that mixing proteins and carbohydrates in the same meal leads to poor digestion and heartburn.

This claim is largely unfounded. The human digestive system is complex and well-equipped to handle multiple food types at once. In fact, combining different food groups in a single meal can be beneficial.

Proteins and carbs work together to regulate blood sugar, increase satiety, and provide balanced energy.

The real issue is not food combining, but portion sizes and meal timing.

A heavy plate filled with large amounts of meat, rice, stew, and a fizzy drink, followed by lying down immediately, is more likely to cause heartburn not because of the food combination, but due to the quantity and posture.

Additionally, high-fat accompaniments like creamy sauces or fried sides can make matters worse.

Rather than avoiding mixed meals, aim for balance. A reasonable portion of grilled chicken with a modest serving of ugali and a side of vegetables , eaten slowly and mindfully, is less likely to cause problems. Digestion is more affected by how you eat than what you mix together.

5. If it’s healthy, it can’t cause heartburn

Many people are surprised to learn that even healthy foods can trigger heartburn. While they are nutritious, foods like onions, garlic, raw tomatoes, citrus fruits, and peppermint can still relax the lower oesophageal sphincter or increase stomach acidity.

For instance, onions especially when raw are known to cause reflux in some individuals due to their fermentable sugars and pungent compounds.

This myth can be dangerous because it leads people to dismiss their symptoms or overconsume certain foods under the assumption that they’re always safe.

A perfect example is herbal tea: while chamomile or ginger tea can soothe digestion, peppermint tea may trigger reflux for some.