Milk is a staple in many Kenyan households, often purchased from milk ATMs, local vendors, or hawkers due to its affordability and accessibility. However, not all milk sold is pure.

Many consumers unknowingly buy adulterated milk, milk that has been diluted or contaminated with substances like water, starch, detergents, or even synthetic chemicals.

Adulteration compromises not just taste and quality but also health. Fortunately, there are a few simple home tests you can perform to check whether the milk you’re buying is genuine.

1. The matchstick test (for water adulteration)

One of the most common forms of adulteration is the addition of water. While it may seem harmless, water weakens the nutritional value of milk and, if contaminated, can introduce harmful bacteria.

To check for water in milk, you can try the matchstick test. Dip a clean matchstick into a sample of the milk and try to light it immediately after removing it. If the milk is pure, the stick will ignite.



But if water has been added to the milk, especially in large quantities, the matchstick will fail to light. This is because the added water dampens the stick too much to catch fire.

This is a crude but useful test that can raise a red flag, especially when you suspect excessive dilution.

2. The U-turn test (for synthetic milk)

Synthetic milk is made by mixing harmful chemicals such as detergents, urea, and oils with water to mimic the appearance of real milk. It can be very dangerous when consumed, particularly by children and the elderly.

A simple way to detect synthetic milk is by pouring a few drops onto a clean, slanted surface such as a plate. Let it flow downward.



Pure milk will leave a white trail as it flows, while synthetic milk flows without leaving a mark or may even appear foamy. Additionally, synthetic milk may smell slightly soapy or bitter.

If the milk smells off or has an unnatural consistency or taste, it may be fake. Always trust your senses.

3. The boiling test (for detergent adulteration)

Milk adulterated with detergent usually forms a lather when shaken, and this foam does not disappear quickly.



When you boil such milk, it doesn’t form the usual layer of cream (malai) on top, and it may also curdle or produce an unpleasant smell.

To test for detergent, take a few millilitres of milk in a bottle or container with a lid. Shake it vigorously.



If thick foam forms quickly and remains for long, it may indicate the presence of soap or detergent, a harmful additive that can cause gastrointestinal issues if consumed.

4. The starch test (for thickened milk)

Sometimes starch is added to milk to make it appear thick and creamy. While starch itself is not toxic, it is an indication that the milk has been tampered with and is not fresh or pure.

To test for starch, you will need a few drops of iodine solution which is commonly available at pharmacies. Add 2–3 drops of iodine to a small milk sample.



If the milk turns blue or black, it has been adulterated with starch. Pure milk will not change colour upon adding iodine.

This test is particularly useful if you are buying milk in bulk or storing it for your family’s daily use.

5. The water test on a polished surface

Another way to check for added water is by placing a small drop of milk on a clean, polished surface such as glass or marble.



Pure milk will either stay in a drop form or flow slowly, leaving a white trail. If water is present, the milk will spread quickly and will not leave a dense trail, indicating lower viscosity.

This test may seem minor, but it can be useful if performed regularly to compare changes in consistency over time.

6. Taste and smell test

Though less scientific, our senses are powerful tools. Pure milk has a mildly sweet and fresh smell, while adulterated milk, especially synthetic or detergent-laced milk, may have a sour, soapy, or chemical odour.



The taste may also be bitter or unusually bland if water has been added.

