How to politely tell a colleague they have body odour

Navigating the workplace involves many sensitive interactions — and one of the most difficult is addressing a colleague’s body odour.

While it’s a deeply personal matter, when approached with compassion, discretion, and clarity, it can strengthen mutual respect and uphold a comfortable working environment for everyone.

Acknowledge the sensitivity of the situation

Before saying anything, take a moment to assess the situation thoughtfully. Body odour can stem from a variety of causes — stress, diet, medical conditions like hyperhidrosis or diabetes, cultural practices, or simply a missed shower during a rough week.

Ask yourself: Is this a one-off incident, or has it become a persistent issue? If it's a rare occurrence, it may resolve itself without intervention.



But if the smell is frequent and affects team interactions or shared workspaces, it may be worth addressing.

Also consider your relationship with the person. Are you close enough to have this conversation without it seeming intrusive? If not, it may be better for a manager or HR to step in.

READ ALSO: Get rid of smelly armpits with these natural tips

Choose the right time and setting

How and where you bring up the issue can make all the difference. A private, quiet location ensures discretion and protects your colleague’s dignity.



Never mention body odour in a group setting, or even in a shared break room — public confrontation will only cause embarrassment and could damage trust.

Pick a time when your colleague seems calm and not in the middle of a stressful project or tight deadline. Your approach should come from a place of concern, not judgment or frustration.

Speak with compassion and clarity

When it comes time to speak up, your choice of words matters greatly. Avoid vague language that could confuse or make the issue seem worse than it is. Be honest, but cushion your message with kindness.

You might say:

“I wanted to talk to you about something a bit sensitive. Please know it’s coming from a good place, I’ve noticed a strong body odour on a few occasions, and I thought you might not be aware.”

This communicates care while also giving your colleague a dignified way to receive the message — they might genuinely not realise there’s a problem.

Reassure and normalise the experience

Make it clear that you’re not trying to shame them. Remind them that body odour is a common human issue, and most people have had to deal with it at some point.

You can say:

“It’s something that can happen to any of us, even from something as simple as a new detergent or long day in the sun. I know I’d want someone to tell me.”

This helps your colleague feel less alone and more likely to respond constructively rather than defensively.

Avoid overstepping personal boundaries

Be careful not to prescribe solutions unless your colleague asks for advice. Even suggestions that seem helpful — like recommending a deodorant or hygiene product — can be perceived as intrusive if the relationship isn’t close enough.

If you're in a position to do so delicately, you might add:

“I’m not sure if it’s something to do with the weather or a product reaction, but maybe just double-checking could help — I know I’ve had to switch products myself.”

READ ALSO: How to use potatoes to get rid of dark arm pits

The goal is to plant the seed, not to micromanage someone’s hygiene habits.

Involve HR only when necessary

If the issue continues after a polite conversation — or if you’re uncomfortable addressing it directly — consider discreetly informing your human resources department or a line manager.

HR professionals are trained to handle these situations sensitively and can speak to the person privately while maintaining confidentiality.

Don’t turn it into office gossip or complain behind their back — that will only worsen the situation and create a toxic work environment.

Telling a colleague they have body odour is never easy — it demands a mix of courage, kindness, and emotional intelligence.

But when approached thoughtfully, it can lead to better communication, deeper trust, and a more respectful workplace for everyone.