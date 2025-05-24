Difficult family experience & encounters that inspired Babu Owino to study law

Difficult experiences can be turned into an amazing outcome, inspiring success fuelled by a burning desire to create change or address systems that are not serving the purpose.

For Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino who grew up in Nyalenda slums in Kisumu, witnessing harassment and humiliation of Kenyans by rogue law enforcers was a constant experience.

The reality hit home literally for Babu whose mother was arrested severally, beaten and forced to bribe police officers to regain her freedom without being taken to court.

Growing up in the slums of Nyalenda, I noticed with deep concern the constant harassment and humiliation of ordinary Kenyans in the brutal hands of law enforcement agencies most of the time without a clue of what their constitutional rights were.

My mother got arrested severally and instead of being arraigned in court would be beaten up by police to pay a bribe from her meagre chang’aa sales proceeds.

Inspiration to study law

An innocent and helpless Babu watched his mother endure and others endure the pain and the humiliation but this experience marked the beginning of a dream that would take years to achieve.

It inspired Babu to study and appreciate the laws of Kenya and their role in safeguarding justice, both procedural and substantive.

It also shaped his view of the world and made him a fierce defender of human rights and dignity, a role he has executed passionately.

From his days as a student leader at the University of Nairobi to the parliament, his fierce advocacy and bold representation has made a difference, giving issues that need to be addressed prominence.

Babu Owino highlights 3 areas of focus after his admission to the bar

The lawmaker celebrated his admission to the baron Friday, May 23, 2025 noting that with his admission to the bar after years of study, his tools of service had been sharpened and he will fight even harder.

This achievement is not about personal grandiosity. It is about sharpening the tools of service. The law is now a new battlefield where I will fight even harder for justice, equity, and the rights of the common mwananchi.

Highlighting some of the priority areas that he will focus on, the MP noted that lowering the cost of living, creation of jobs and accountability are among the areas that he will not relent in.

The Government should brace itself for more lethal arguments in defense of Kenyans—both in Parliament and now in court. Expect legal action aimed at lowering the cost of living, creating jobs, and holding systems accountable. The revolution continues—now with a gown and a gavel.

Babu Owino's role in getting 200 released from prison on 1st day as an advocate

On his first day as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, the lawmaker secured the release of 200 prisoners who had been incarcerated at the Nairobi Prison for petty offenses.

Yesterday, I released my brothers and sisters from prisons. Nothing can be more fulfilling to my soul than to deploy all my skills and capacities in the service of my fellow citizens. Most of them have been in custody for failure to pay fines, pay bail, or provide security for bond. Through my professional representation as advocate, I secured the release of more than 200 persons.

.Upon my admission to the Bar as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, I undertook my maiden assignment by going to Nairobi Prison to secure the release of people incarcerated for petty offences such as traffic offences, consuming illicit brews, drunk and disorderly, et al.

The Embakasi East MP is among the most-learned Kenyans with impressive academic credentials and outstanding track record as an MP, having consistently ranked among the top-performing lawmakers.