For more than twenty years, Farouk Teigut Kibet has been a loyal aide to President Wiliam Ruto and has steadily climbed the ladder to become an influential figure that some equate to that of the late Nicholas Biwott alias Total Man in former President Moi’s government.

He is held in awe, revered and feared in equal measure with influence that runs deep to the highest echelons of power in the country and an influential network that extends beyond Kenya’s borders.

Throughout Ruto’s term as the Deputy President, Farouk held the gate-pass to Ruto at Harambee Annex, Karen and elsewhere. When Ruto won the 2022 elections, he movd on with his boss to continue playing a similar role at State House and the President’s office where those familiar with the corridors of power claim he determines the fate of those seeking audience with the President.

With keen attention to detail Farouk is a silent observer and an experience strategist who executes with precision, those who have worked with him say he was cut for the job, and rightfully so.

He has been with his boss through the trenches, observing, scheming and executing with precision that has seen Ruto rise to the highest office on the land, a position that remains a pipe dream for many politicians.

Watchful eye behind Ruto

At meetings, including in public rallies, he keeps a watchful eye, soaking in every detail for later review and is never far from the President.

With his good memory, he notes who says what and is able to discern future allies for political collaborations, troublesome power brokers, politicians who are eager to impress and those who over-estimate their capacity.

Farouk who hails from Kapkechui-Chepsaita in Turbo,Uasin Gishu County enrolled for his primary education in Chepkemel Primary School.

His interest in politics was noticeable from a young age with those who grew up with him recounting in past interviews how he engaged KANU Youth wingers in Eldoret in passionate discussions on how to popularise the party in the region.

Grassroot politics would sharpen his skill as an organiser and strategist, equipping him with the experience that would open future doors for him right through to the highest office in the land.

By 1997, Farouk was rubbing shoulders with political honchos from the region, including Mark Too, Ezekiel Barngetuny, Philemon Chelagat and Reuben Chesire.

Covenant with Ruto

Ruto who was by then a political greenhorn floored Chesire in the Eldoret North parliamentary contest in 1997 and Farouk who had support Chesire all through switched sides, marking the beginning of an alliance that thrives to date.

Reflecting on this strategic move that paid off in a past interview with The Standard, Farouk noted that he made a pact with Ruto.

When I told Ruto that I wanted to work for him, he embraced me and told me that he wanted me to be his brother although he knew well that I had not supported his bid. We made a covenant that we would work together and that covenant has never been broken .

The alliance with Ruto ushered him into a new chapter, including landing a nomination as a councillor in the now defunct Wareng County Council.

He brought his charisma along with other attributes, embarking on a long journey of service.

“Tough, firm, organised and absolutely smart” are among the adjectives that Dennis Itumbi, a State House insider used to describe Farouk, adding that “you do not survive around WSR all those years if you are anything less.. Tough - Yes. Firm - Yes. Effective - Yes. But most importantly, he thinks beyond the boardroom.”

Farouk, whose name in Arabic translates to the one who distinguishes right and wrong , appears to have a knack for distinguishing the right path to the presidency from the wrong one if Ruto’s meteoric rise to the top seat is anything to go by.

The power Farouk wields & what those in Ruto's inner circle say

The magnitude of the power that he wields is not a secret going by the remarks of several leaders including Rigathi Gachagua (DP at the time), Ndindi Nyoro, Kimani Ichungwah and Kipchumba Murkomen at a Thanksgiving service at Koilel Primary School on October 9, 2022.

"Farouk's office is that of the President of Kenya. Because you can't access the president if Farouk says no. To reach the president, the deputy president who is my friend, Farouk (must give him the nod) " Nyoro said at the time.

"Farouk is a different man, even the newsmen wonder who to call him. He has a big responsibility and works hard although you can never find his office. His office is where he is," Murkomen noted.

Gachagua who was in attendance was full of praises for Farouk, recounting how he pulsed a logistical operation that saw all Kenya Kwanza campaigns secure victory and adding that he (Gachagua) would hire a personal assistant to be trained by him.

We allowed Farouk to manage us because of the impeccable work that he does. He could organise our events well, our choppers, and the food for our guests. We pride in him

If at any point during the campaigns Farouk appeared to be very strict, I wish to apologise on his behalf. When I requested to have Farouk work with me, the president told me off saying that I should look for my own 'Farouk'. Now I will look for one and have Farouk train him for me.