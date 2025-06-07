Why Kenya may lose the iconic ivory monument in Mombasa & its rich history

Mombasa is a popular destination for local and foreign tourists with a number of attractions on the list, offering an experience of lifetime with each visit presenting a thrilling adventure.

The iconic artificial elephant tusks standing on Moi Avenue in the coastal city are among the favourites with thousands making their way there every year.

Rich history

While preparing to host Queen Elizabeth II in 1952, the colonial government gave Mombasa a much-needed facelift and erected the two tusks to commemorate her visit to the coastal city.

The Queen resided at the Mombasa Yatch Club, with the two tusks erected along the route she would use to and from the hotel , forming an arch over the road.

File image the iconic artificial elephant tusks located along Moi Avenue in Mombasa

Initially made of wood and canvas that were vulnerable to the hot and humid weather, tusks were upgraded to aluminum that was more weather resistant in 1956.

Frequented by tourists and locals

To date, they stand tall paying homage to the town’s rich history, with visitors trooping in to document their adventure in Mombasa by way of photos and videos.

Although there is no official data on the number of tourists and locals who visit the place, the two tusks are among the most popular places with tourists.

After standing tall for decades, welcoming visitors to the city, Mombasa is on the verge of losing the monument which is part of its rich history with the two artificial elephant tusks standing on Moi Avenue telling a sad story of neglect.

Years of neglect & history on the verge of being erased

After going without repairs or another touch of fresh paint with the hot and unforgiving weather taking its toll, history is on the verge of being deleted with the possible loss of the iconic landmark.

During a recent tour to the coastal city by this writer found the artificial elephant tusks rusted with one tilting forward as if to protest years of neglect.

A resident who was taking photos at the landmark decried the sorry state of the monument labelling it a shame to the government as tourists land in Mombasa eager to see it only to find a neglected and rusty tusks with one tilting.

“Aibu gani hii kwetu sisi kama taifa, hizi pembe hapa zina umaarufu na huvutia sana watalii ila wanapofika wanakuwa disappointed kwa sababu pich wanazoziona mtandaoni ni tofauti sana na hali ilivyo,” lameted the resident who also added that the tusks are a part of the city’s history that should not be lost.

Blame game threatening the future of iconic monument

Reports indicate that a tiff between the National Museums of Kenya (NMK) and Mombasa County Government is to blame for the sorry state of the tusks.

According to the county government of Mombasa, their maintenance is a responsibility of the NMK as they are registered national monument.

NMK Museum and Monuments Assistant Director (Coast) Athuman Hussein however holds that with the 2010 Constitution, maintenance of the monuments was transferred to the county government.

File image of tourists posing for photos at the iconic artificial elephant tusks located along Moi Avenue in Mombasa

Since the tusks were constructed in 1956, it was the responsibility of the defunct Mombasa Municipal Council to repair the tusks. The county took over that responsibility.