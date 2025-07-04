If your gas cooker has started to produce uneven flames and is leaving your sufurias coated in black soot, it’s a clear sign that something is off with your cooker’s performance.

This is a common issue in many households, and it can be frustrating, especially when it results in stained cooking pots, wasted gas, and longer cooking times.

Fortunately, many of the causes are preventable and easy to fix with a bit of knowledge and regular maintenance.

This article explores the most common reasons behind this problem and provides simple, practical solutions you can try at home.

1. Blocked burner holes

Over time, your burner’s small holes, the openings through which the gas escapes and mixes with air, can become clogged with grease, food spills, or dust.

A cooker using LPG gas

When this happens, the gas cannot spread evenly across the burner, resulting in an irregular flame. This uneven distribution often leads to black soot accumulating on the bottom of your sufurias, as the flame is not burning cleanly.

To fix this, ensure the gas is turned off, then remove the burner caps and clean them with a soft brush or pin to unclog the holes.

You can also soak the burner parts in warm soapy water, scrub gently, rinse, and dry thoroughly before reassembling.

2. Misaligned burner components

Another common but often overlooked cause of uneven flames is poorly fitted burner parts. The burners on your gas cooker are designed to fit together in a precise way.

If they are not aligned properly, perhaps after cleaning or moving the cooker, the gas will not flow as intended, leading to yellow flames and soot.

An old gas stove

After cleaning, ensure that each part, especially the burner cap and ring, is positioned correctly. They should sit snugly with no wobbling or gaps.

3. Dirty or worn-out gas jets

The gas jet or nozzle is a small but critical part of the cooker that controls the amount of gas reaching the burner.

If this nozzle is dirty or has become worn, it can disrupt the gas flow and alter the air-to-gas ratio, causing incomplete combustion.

This leads to the formation of soot and a strong smell of unburnt gas. You can clean the jet carefully using a fine needle or pin, but take care not to enlarge the hole.

If cleaning doesn’t solve the problem or the jet appears damaged, it’s best to have it replaced by a qualified technician.

An old gas stove burner

5. Poor gas-to-air mixture

For a gas flame to burn cleanly and efficiently, it needs the correct balance of gas and air. If the mixture is too rich in gas or too low in oxygen, the flame turns yellow and sooty.

Some gas cookers have an adjustable air shutter or air inlet at the base of the burner that regulates this mixture.

If your cooker has this feature, slightly opening the shutter to allow more air can help correct the flame colour and reduce soot.



If you’re unsure about how to adjust this setting, consider asking a technician to do it for you to ensure safety and accuracy.

6. Low-quality or contaminated LPG

Not all liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is created equal . Sometimes, gas supplied from unreliable sources may contain impurities such as kerosene or other additives that interfere with clean combustion.

A photo of a gas cylinder

These impurities can result in a smoky flame and persistent soot problems, even when the cooker is in good condition.

Always purchase LPG from trusted, certified dealers and avoid switching brands frequently unless you are sure of the quality.

7. Overusing high flame settings

Many people assume that turning the flame to its highest setting will speed up cooking. However, if your burner is dirty or partially blocked, high flame settings can lead to incomplete combustion.

This results in the production of yellow flames and black soot. Instead, use medium to low flame settings where possible, especially for smaller pots and light cooking tasks.



Always observe the flame; a steady blue flame is a sign of proper combustion, while yellow or flickering flames indicate a problem.

8. Inadequate ventilation in the kitchen

A poorly ventilated kitchen can also affect how well your cooker performs. If there is not enough oxygen circulating, the flame will burn improperly, producing soot and sometimes even carbon monoxide.

This is especially likely if you use multiple burners at once or cook in a very enclosed space. To prevent this, ensure there is adequate airflow in the kitchen by keeping a window open or using a fan to draw in fresh air.

Also, avoid placing large pots or objects around the burners that might restrict airflow.

If you have tried cleaning, realigning, and adjusting your cooker but the problem still persists, it may be time to consult a professional.

A few minutes of maintenance can save your sufurias