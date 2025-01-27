Inside Nairobi’s Museum of Illusions: Features, ticket prices, how to book [Photos]

The Museum of Illusions on January 24, 2025 officially opened its doors, offering a unique blend of fun, education, and entertainment to visitors of all ages.



Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano launched the attraction, hailing it as a significant addition to Kenya’s diversified tourism sector.

Speaking at the launch, CS Miano expressed her admiration for the museum's captivating experiences, noting how it challenges human perception.

The Museum of Illusions we have unveiled today offers more than fun and entertainment. It’s a haven of edutainment and a perfect place for visitors to engage with illusions that challenge their senses and cause them to ponder over humanity’s understanding of the world and how things work.

Visitors can explore a variety of illusion rooms designed to amaze and inspire. From a tilted room where nothing is quite as it seems to a reversed room offering a change of perspective, the museum provides an interactive experience that delights the senses.

The vortex tunnel, which guarantees a mind-spinning illusion, is another major highlight.

Exciting installations and attractions

The museum features unique installations like a cloning table, a head on a platter, and a beuchet chair that defy the laws of physics and perception.

Holograms and optical illusions in the images section also remain top attractions.

CS Miano marvelled at how the installations seamlessly combine physics, perception, and cognition.

My experience this morning marvelled me pointedly on seeing how the laws of physics, perception, and cognition fuse seamlessly and test and surprise the mind.

Visitor information and ticket prices

The museum, located at Laxcon Court along Parklands Road and Meru Nairobi Highway, is open to all ages. Each visit lasts approximately 45-60 minutes, although visitors can explore at their own pace as the museum is self-guided.

Entry fees vary: adults pay Sh1,500, students Sh1,100, and children aged 4-12 pay Sh900. A family package for two adults and two children costs Sh3,900, with free entry for children under four years.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the museum, though online booking is recommended to secure a timeslot.