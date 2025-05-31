Interesting facts on International Cabin Crew Day & May 31st you may not know

Flight attendants are an integral part of modern travel, with May 31 set aside to recognize the service and sacrifices.

Not only do they wake up early or stay up late to ensure that passengers receive care and comfort throughout the flight, but are also there to respond to any emergency.

Origin

Also known as 'World Cabin Crew Appreciation Day', International Flight Attendant Day traces its origin to a Canadian flight attendant union.

It started off as a day set aside to appreciate the dedication of flight attendants to their profession and highlight their role in making flights uneventful while also correcting misconceptions on their role.

Their role extends beyond serving refreshments during the journey above the clouds to ensuring that a flight is safe, secure, and uneventful and are ever on standby to assist with a warm smile.

These aviation professionals prioritise the safety of passengers and the aircraft, and remain alert throughout the flight and ensure the comfort of passengers.

With the growth of labour movement globally, the day has gained prominence with notable celebrations in recent years.

Its importance & purpose

Today, International Cabin Crew Day serves to highlight the importance of cabin crew in ensuring a safe and comfortable travel experience for passengers with the purpose of acknowledge them as safety professional, in addition to the many other roles that they have taken up in the evolution of their profession.

Simple acts of appreciation characterize the day with unique opportunities to let flight attendants know that their dedication to their profession is appreciated.

If on a flight, making a special effort to thank the flight attendants would be a great way to let them know that the sacrifices they make is appreciated.

Long periods away from family, long working hours and dyas that can at times be overwhelming are among the sacrifices that they make to ensure passengers travel in comfort and receive the care they need.

You may also use the hashtag #FlightAttendantDay on social media along with a message of appreciation for these aviation professionals whose services power air travel.

Trained to handle various emergencies and situations that may occur, they are also the first responders on air with their guidance and action proving to be life-saving and crucial in many situations.

How airlines across the world marked the day

The day did not go unnoticed for leading airlines which took time to recognise the contribution of their crew.

Today, we celebrate our cabin crew, the heart of our operations and the face of every warm welcome onboard. Thank you for your service and unwavering spirit in the skies. Happy International Cabin Crew Day #ThePrideOfAfrica