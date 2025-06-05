In South America, there exists a community of Afro-Paraguayans known as the Kamba Cuá, which carries the legacy of their African ancestors.

This small yet vibrant group traces its origins back to the Kamba people of Kenya, who were brought to South America in the early 19th century as slaves.

Members of the Paraguay-African cultural group Kamba Cua dance during celebrations in honor of Saint Balthazar, one of the Three Kings, on Epiphany in Fernando de la Mora, Paraguay, just after midnight Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Today, the Kamba Cuá people continue to celebrate their unique identity through music, dance, and tradition, keeping their African roots alive for generations to come.

From Kenya to Paraguay

In the 1820s, a regiment of 250 Kamba spearmen, both men and women, accompanied General José Gervasio Artigas into exile in Paraguay from Uruguay.

Recognising their military prowess, Artigas enlisted them in his campaigns.

Upon arrival, the Paraguayan government granted them 100 hectares of land in Campamento Loma, now known as Kamba Cuá, where they established a thriving community.

Over time, they became known as the "black of Kamba Cuá" or "Artigas Cué."

Despite being uprooted from their homeland, the Kamba Cuá people managed to preserve many of their African traditions and customs.

They speak a dialect that blends remnants of the Kamba language, Spanish, and Guarani.

Cultural Resilience Through Dance and Music

Music and dance form the core of Kamba Cuá cultural expression. The Kamba people have maintained their traditional rhythms and instruments, particularly the cabaña (a type of drum).

Their dances are not just performances but integral to their identity. These dances are performed during important cultural events , including religious ceremonies and community festivals, and they serve as a visual representation of their history and resilience.

One of the standout traditions is the tereré dance, a lively, rhythmic performance that is often performed during celebrations like the Fiesta Kambá. The dance incorporates symbolic gestures and postures that connect the dancers to their ancestral traditions.

In 1992, their ballet premiered at the Folk Festival "Uruguay Yi Sings In," where it won the prestigious "Golden Charrúa" award.

The Role of Religion

Religion plays a significant role in the Kamba Cuá community, blending Catholicism with African traditions.

While many Kamba Cuá people identify as Catholics, their religious practices incorporate various African rituals and ceremonies.

This fusion of African spirituality with Christianity creates a unique form of worship that is different from other Paraguayan communities.

The Fiesta Kambá, celebrated every January 6th in honour of Saint Balthazar, is one of the most prominent religious and cultural celebrations in Paraguay.

The event features both Catholic and African rituals, such as the ceremonial raising of arms to the sky, symbolising communication with ancestral spirits.

This celebration has become a powerful expression of their cultural identity and resilience.

Struggles and Triumphs

The community’s journey has not been without hardships. In the 1940s, under General Higinio Morínigo's regime, the Kamba Cuá were dispossessed of their land, retaining only a fraction of the original 100 hectares.

Despite this setback, the community continued to thrive, focusing on cultural preservation and community building.

They established a chapel, a football club named "Jan Six-ro," and a school dedicated to teaching the next generation their traditional drum and dance.

Despite these challenges, the Kamba Cuá people remain resilient, their cultural identity thriving in the face of adversity.

They continue to educate younger generations about their African roots , ensuring that their heritage endures for years to come.

Unity and Survival

Today, the Kamba Cuá community remains a living testament to the strength of cultural heritage.

Despite their small numbers, they continue to uphold their traditions, ensuring that their African roots remain an integral part of Paraguay’s diverse cultural fabric.

Their story is a powerful reminder of the enduring human spirit and the importance of preserving cultural identities.

As they continue to celebrate their heritage through music, dance, and religious rituals, the Kamba Cuá people offer a unique cultural perspective that connects Paraguay with Africa in a meaningful way.