Priests' attire: History, symbolism, variations across denominations

The bishop's collar, also known as the clerical collar or Roman collar, has a rich history that dates back to the 19th century.

It was first introduced by Anglican clergy in Scotland around the 1860s before being widely adopted by the Roman Catholic Church and other Christian denominations.

The collar is a distinctive feature of a clergyman’s attire, signifying their religious devotion and authority within the Church.

Symbolism of the Bishop’s collar

The bishop’s collar is more than just a piece of clothing; it carries profound spiritual significance. The white band encircling the neck symbolises purity, humility, and a life dedicated to God.

It also represents obedience to religious authority and the Church's teachings. Some interpretations suggest that the collar resembles a shackle, signifying a bishop’s servitude to Christ and their role as a shepherd to their flock.

The circular shape of the collar is often associated with eternity, representing the unending mission of the Church and the bishop’s lifelong commitment to their faith.

While traditionally made of stiff white fabric, modern versions are often detachable and made from plastic or other materials, ensuring comfort and ease of use.

The Bishop’s attire and its meaning

Beyond the collar, a bishop’s attire consists of several other elements, each holding deep theological and historical meaning.

Cassock – This is a long robe traditionally worn by clergy members. For bishops, the cassock is often purple, symbolising their authority and standing within the Church hierarchy.

Pectoral cross – This cross, worn on a chain or cord around the neck, signifies the bishop’s faith and responsibility as a spiritual leader.

Mitre – The mitre is a ceremonial headpiece worn during liturgical functions. It represents wisdom, the Holy Spirit, and the bishop’s role as a teacher of the faith.

Crosier (Pastoral staff) – This staff is a symbol of the bishop’s duty as a shepherd guiding their flock, much like Jesus, the Good Shepherd, leading His followers.

Ring – The bishop’s ring signifies their spiritual marriage to the Church and their commitment to their diocese. It is often kissed by clergy and faithful as a sign of respect and allegiance.

The attire worn by bishops is steeped in tradition and carries deep religious meaning, reinforcing their sacred role within the Church.

Through these garments, bishops visually express their dedication to their faith and their leadership within the Christian community.

Vestments worn for different church functions

Bishops wear different vestments depending on the occasion, emphasising the significance of each event:

During mass: A bishop typically wears a chasuble (outer liturgical vestment) over the alb (a long white robe) and stole (a narrow strip of cloth draped over the shoulders). The mitre and crosier are used in formal Mass settings.

For ordinations: When ordaining priests or deacons, a bishop wears more elaborate vestments, including the full regalia of the mitre, chasuble, and crosier. This highlights the sacred nature of ordination and the bishop’s role in passing down apostolic succession.

At official church functions: During non-liturgical events, such as meetings or public appearances, bishops often wear the cassock with a pectoral cross. Some may wear a mozzetta (a short cape) for formal occasions.

Modern changes and adaptations

While the traditional bishop’s attire remains largely unchanged, modern adaptations exist for practical reasons.

Many bishops wear simplified vestments for daily activities, reserving full ceremonial garments for special occasions.