Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:GhanaKenyaHome

Kalonzo’s sons & daughters-in-law step into the limelight during meeting in Kitui

30 May 2025 at 17:04
Although Kalonzo’s wife, Pauline, was not present physically, the Wiper leader acknowledged her in his remarks, noting that she was following the proceedings from home.
Kalonzo introducing his sons and their spouses
Kalonzo introducing his sons and their spouses

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Thursday, May 29, 2025, welcomed a host of senior political figures and family members to his rural Tseikuru home in Kitui County.

The meeting, described by insiders as a high-stakes strategy session, is seen as part of early preparations for a grand opposition alliance ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Present at the meeting were several key political leaders, including DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua, former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, and former Attorney General Justin Muturi among other leaders. Their presence fuelled speculation that a broad-based coalition may be in the works.

A blend of politics and family

The gathering was not strictly political. Kalonzo used the opportunity to present a more personal side of his life by introducing his family to the dignitaries.

His sons, Kennedy Kalonzo and Kelvin Muasya, attended the function accompanied by their spouses.

Recommended For You
Lifestyle
2025-03-18T12:40:12+00:00

The Sh83K statement shoes in Rachel Ruto’s timeless wardrobe

Rachel Ruto is no stranger to making bold yet elegant fashion statements, but during the state visit of the Dutch royals on March 18, 2025, it wasn’t just her outfit that stood out—it was her shoes. The Kenyan First Lady stepped out in a pair of brown suede block heels adorned with a gold emblem.
The Sh83K shoes that completed Rachel Ruto’s State Visit look

READ ALSO: Kalonzo's advice & experience from 53-year-old relationship with wife Pauline

Kennedy, who has in the past served as a member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), was dressed in a light blue long-sleeved shirt with black and white accents on the placket and cuffs, paired with dark trousers.

His wife wore a striking African print dress, complete with a matching elaborate headpiece and a red feathered accessory at the waist.

Kelvin Muasya, Kalonzo’s younger son who recently tied the knot, sported a dark grey tunic-style top with a mandarin collar and matching trousers.

His wife, Sharon Nthoki, wore a stunning black dress featuring an intricate light-coloured geometric pattern.

Wife absent but not forgotten

Although Kalonzo’s wife, Pauline, was not present physically, the Wiper leader acknowledged her in his remarks, noting that she was following the proceedings from home.

“Pauline is watching us from home,” Kalonzo said, before adding a light-hearted moment that warmed the crowd.

He then called up his youngest son, Mailu, whom he revealed is still single.

“Mailu is a Gen Z... He is the only one remaining without a wife. He is looking for a partner. Let’s clap for them,” he said, drawing laughter and applause from the crowd.

READ ALSO: Kalonzo’s son weds: Kevin’s impressive career, education, wedding & political bid

Kalonzo and Pauline have been married since 1985, and have four children: Kennedy, Kelvin, Mailu, and Damarie Saada.

The two first met at a Christian conference in 1972. Pauline has, in recent years, kept a low profile owing to an undisclosed illness that has seen her undergo treatment both in Kenya and abroad since 2015.

Update me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.