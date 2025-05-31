The Mommy Club NBO: Weighty themes & inside the lives fabulous moms in the show

The entertainment lineup in the country and beyond has become richer with Showmax’s original reality series “The Mommy Club NBO” that is the fifth installment of the record-breaking Mommy Club franchise hitting the screens.

The show features a star-studded cast which delves into different weighty themes while serving entertainment, inspiration and education in one buffet.

Following successful editions in South Africa and Tanzania, The Mommy Club NBO premiered on Showmax on May 30, 2025, adding to a rich lineup of reality TV shows.

New episodes are lined up for every Friday, with each presenting a unique celebration of the joy of motherhood and inspiration as the cast tell their authentic stories.

What to expect

The show celebrates motherhood in all its dimensions - from the joys and struggles of raising children to the pursuit of personal dreams - all set against the dynamic and vibrant culture of Nairobi.

The reality TV show gives audience a front-row access into the lives of Jackie Matubia, DJ Pierra Makena, Carey Priscilla, Lynne Njihia, and Ofentse Tsipa as they juggle motherhood, ambition, and the complexities of Nairobi life.

Parenting in the modern age, personal growth and dynamics of family composition are explored in the TV show that leverages on the power of authentic African storytelling.

The reality TV show lays bare the multifaceted lives of Kenyan mothers, shining the spotlighting the vibrant lives of five mothers as they raise the next generation while handling the modern realities of life, career and being public figures whose lives attract scrutiny.

Exclusive pre-screening & panel discussion

The premiere episode was preceded by an exclusive pre-screening of the premiere episode with an intimate panel discussion in which the cast and the production team delved into the weighty themes addressed in the show.

The intimate evening brought together cast members, production crew, media representatives, and key industry players to celebrate the milestone.

“Our goal was to create a platform where these incredible women could share their stories authentically. We believe that viewers will get inspiration from seeing how the ladies manage hurdles of life through their resilience, while they navigate the challenges, and of course, the joys of motherhood,” Eugene Mbugua, the show’s Executive producer noted.

The resilience of the cast, inspiration to their audiences and their vulnerabilities as humans give the show authenticity that is often lost in the glamorous life portrayed online.

Diverse cast

Its diverse cast is a true reflection of motherhood in the society, with each cast adding value and bringing insights unique to their situation against the backdrop of the glamour that is associated with them.

Jackie Matubia who has two children is a seasoned actress whose candid take on various aspects of life and raw honesty in addressing various aspects of her life has made her a darling among her fans.

Ofentse Tsipa, the 36-year-old South African-born life coach living in Kenya with her Dutch husband adds the international and multicultural flavour as carries the audience along into her joys and challenges of motherhood, marriage, and relationships.

23-year-old Lynne Njihia brings her experience as a young mother to the screens with inspirational moments and resilience that characterize her life as a brand influencer, content creator, commercial model, and dancer raising a daughter.

Carey Priscilla brings the authenticity of a married mother juggling motherhood, business and household responsibilities while as growing her brand and career as a digital creator, model, and entrepreneur.