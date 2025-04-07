The hybrid work era has taken shape especially the Covid-19 pandemic.



With that a new dilemma is emerging in the modern workplace: what should Mondays which to some are the first day of the week look like?



While some employees thrive in the structure of office-based Mondays, others see them as the perfect time to ease into the week from the comfort of home. The split is more than just personal preference—it’s shaping the future of work.

A new week, a new workplace debate?

According to the Robert Walters 2025 Hiring Trends e-guide, Monday has become a battleground between tradition and transformation.



While 46% of employees see Mondays as the most valuable workday, only 25% say they’re more productive in the office.

On the flip side, 65% of workers prefer not to come in at all on Monday, with 35% favouring a more relaxed start to the week at home.

So what’s behind this divide? A significant number of employees cite reasons such as avoiding the stressful Monday commute (35%) and enjoying more freedom on Sunday evenings (19%).



This shift in preference is forcing employers to reconsider how they structure the start of the workweek.

Employers feel the impact more

The inconsistency in Monday attendance is not just a scheduling issue—it’s a productivity concern. The report reveals that 54% of employers believe that misaligned in-office days are impacting team productivity.

"Employers need to find a balance between structured in-office collaboration and the autonomy that many employees now expect," says Samantha-Jane Gravett, Director at Robert Walters Africa.

Gravett adds that a thoughtful approach is required.

If Mondays are proving to be a more productive day in the office, businesses should assess employee feedback on in-office attendance at the start of the week and consider trialing different approaches.

Hybrid model still not cracked

Despite years of adaptation, hybrid work models are still evolving. The report finds that 43% of businesses now operate under a structured hybrid model, while 31% continue to require in-office attendance on Mondays.

Meanwhile, hiring remains a challenge for companies sticking to traditional full-time office models 72% of recruiters say it’s harder to fill roles that demand full in-office presence.

Rethinking the role of Mondays

Interestingly, there is no clear consensus on whether Monday should be a cornerstone of the workweek or a slow ramp-up.



While 42% of employees agree that being in the office on Mondays helps set the tone for the week, others are finding that flexibility fuels their overall performance.

Gravett suggests a balanced, trial-based approach could help bridge the divide.

A phased or flexible return on Mondays, perhaps with incentives or designated collaboration time, could be an effective way to drive engagement and business success.

Recommendations for a smoother start to the week

To help employers navigate this new landscape, Robert Walters offers several practical tips: