The family of Conrad Nyabuto, who was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend in Ruiru, Kiambu County, is demanding justice, claiming the investigation is being hindered by influential figures.

Conrad, the third-born in a family of five, tragically succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed 27 times.



According to his father, Andrew Nyabuto, Conrad had visited his girlfriend, Salome Wanjiru, in Kamakis to resolve relationship issues on the night of December 17, 2024.



However, the visit turned fatal, and his body was discovered in the locked house after police forced their way in.

"Twenty-seven stab wounds are not self-defence. It is like killing a dangerous wild animal," Andrew stated, dismissing any claims that the act was justified. The family revealed that police struggled to access the crime scene due to a steel door that took hours to break.

Conrad’s mother described the horrifying scene, explaining how her son lay lifeless on the floor, having bled excessively. She added that the suspect, who had also sustained injuries, was present in the house.

Speaking to the media, Andrew accused senior government officials of attempting to shield the suspect.

There is reliable information that influential figures within the government are trying to interfere with the investigations.

These allegations have intensified the family’s frustration, with Andrew describing the ordeal as deeply traumatic.



It has not been easy and is not going to be easy because there is that gap which we are not going to fit forever.

This incident is one of several recent tragedies linked to relationship violence in Kenya. In November 2024, a medic and his alleged lover were found dead in a rented house in Kisii County, highlighting a troubling pattern.

The family further stated that Conrad had planned to break up with the lady, whom he said was causing him pain.

The Nyabuto family insists that Conrad’s death should not be in vain, calling for an impartial judicial process. They urged authorities to ensure no external influence derails the case as the suspect is set to take a plea at Thika High Court.