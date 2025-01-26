Plot underway to remove CJ Koome & disband Supreme Court – Gachagua claims

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now claims that there is a plot to disband the Supreme Court and send Chief Justice Martha Koome packing before 2027 elections.

Speaking at Meru PCEA church during a Sunday service on January 26, 2025, Gachagua alleged that powerful forces behind the plot are using proxies to execute the plan.

Well-funded proxies & secret budget

The DP alleged that the proxies are well-funded with a budget set aside to ensure that Chief Justice Martha Koome and the Judges of the Supreme Court are sent packing.

We have seen a scheme to remove Chief Justice Martha Koome from office. There is even a bigger scheme to dismantle the Supreme Court ahead of 2027 elections. A budget has been set aside through the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and all those petitions you are seeing against Martha Koome, and judges of the Supreme Court is the machinations of the state.

End game of alleged plot to remove CJ Koome & dismantle Supreme Court

According to Gachagua, recent developments in which Chief Justice Martha Koome’s security detail was withdrawn and reinstated after the move sparked concerns are part of a wider scheme.

He asserted that the end game is to have a bench that will serve the interest of the Executive.

He stated that this will effectively see the Judiciary captured by the Executive and urged the international community to support watch the developments keenly and prevent Kenya from regressing under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

They would like to put a supreme court bench that is amiable to what those in power want. We can not accept. We want to ask the international community to keep an eye on Kenya.

Message to Koome

He urged Lady Justice Martha Koome not to be intimidated by the executive, asserting that she has been doing a good job and has his support.

I want to ask my sister, Lady Justice Martha Koome, don’t be intimidated. Stay put. You are doing a good job. Continue making sure this is a country of rule of law and constitutionalism.

Withdrawal of CJ Koome's security detail

A recent move to withdraw the CJ’s security detail sparked protest with Lady Justice Martha Koome writing a terse letter in which she condemned the move.