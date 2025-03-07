44-year aviation legacy of Col James Gitahi who flew President Moi & Kibaki

Col (Rtd) James Gitahi Nguyo, a revered pilot who flew Presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki, met a tragic end in a road accident at Kyumvi Junction along the Mombasa Highway.



Gitahi had a distinguished 44-year career in aviation, during which he set a precedent for African pilots flying their own heads of state.

A pioneering pilot in Kenya

Col Gitahi was part of the elite team that brought the presidential aircraft to Kenya in December 1995.

I worked with President Moi from 1985 until he left the presidency, my first encounter was when I did the first presidential flight.

To me it was not easy, I had not seen him one on one so when he boarded I could throw a glimpse but I thought he was monitoring me so I focused on my job. It was a great feeling carrying the president, I really felt nice.

The aircraft has since been used by Presidents Moi, Kibaki, Uhuru and now being used by president William Ruto.

His role in piloting the aircraft reinforced Kenya’s position as a leader in aviation, as local pilots flew the president, unlike many African nations where heads of state were flown by foreign pilots.

The country bought this current aircraft in 1995 and I was part of the team that brought it to Kenya.

One of his most memorable moments was flying to Switzerland with President Moi, where he encountered a particularly tricky landing.

This airport is very tricky to go on landing, very challenging and in a very mountanious region.

I remember we had taken the late President Moi to kabarak and when we were about to leave one of the journalists told us the president was going to Switzerland and he was going to fly commercial.

So I spoke to the president and asked him to do the flight instead of going commerical. The weather was not very good but we were able to land safely.

Upon arrival, Moi was asked where his pilots were from, and he proudly responded ‘Kenya’. This moment filled Gitahi with immense pride.

Flying two presidents, Moi and Kibaki

Gitahi served as a presidential pilot for 17 years under President Moi and continued to fly President Mwai Kibaki until his retirement from state service in 2002.



Throughout his tenure, he completed over 100 flights, both domestically and internationally, ensuring the safe transportation of Kenya’s top leadership.

He described President Moi as patient, outgoing, and outspoken, whereas he characterised President Kibaki as a silent man.

His reflections on both leaders offer a rare insight into the personalities of Kenya’s past presidents from the perspective of one who flew them across the globe.

A lifetime in the skies

With an impressive 31-and-a-half years of service in the Kenya Air Force, Col Gitahi amassed over 18,000 flight hours on both single and multi-engine aircraft.



Even after retiring from presidential service in 2002, he continued his passion for aviation by flying commercially with Blue Bird Aviation. His expertise and experience made him a respected figure in the industry.

In addition to his flying duties, he dedicated himself to mentoring young pilots at the 99 Flying School at Wilson Airport, where he trained multiple generations of aviators.



Beyond his remarkable career, Gitahi was also a family man. He was married to nominated Senator Betty Batuli Montet. The two have two children, a son who followed in his father’s footsteps in aviation and a daughter who is a lawyer.

Tragic passing in a road accident

Col Gitahi’s life was cut short in a fatal road accident at Kyumvi Junction on Mombasa Highway. The accident occurred at around 5:30 P.M. on Wednesday when, according to witnesses, he was overtaking another lorry and misjudged the distance of an oncoming truck.

The impact sent his vehicle off the road, where it caught fire, trapping him inside.