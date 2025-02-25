Inside Gachagua's plan to create a 'mini-election' in Kenya

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed plans to launch a new political party in May, aiming to challenge the dominance of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the Mount Kenya region and beyond.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, he emphasised that his supporters are awaiting the full constitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to facilitate a mass exodus from President William Ruto's party and trigger a wave of by-elections.

A Strategic Delay

According to the former DP, consultations with his supporters have been extensive, spanning several months since his departure from office.

Initially envisioned as a regional movement, the consultations revealed significant interest from across the country, necessitating a broader national strategy.

For strategic reasons, I did not want to unveil the party before May. One key reason is that we wanted the IEBC to be constituted because many of our senators and MPs want to resign from UDA and seek fresh mandates under our new party.

A Mass Exodus from UDA

Gachagua painted a picture of growing discontent within the Mount Kenya region towards President William Ruto and the UDA party.

He accused the ruling party of misleading and misusing the region, claiming that many leaders and voters had lost faith in its leadership.

The whole mountain has moved on from UDA. The party is now a shell without its key leadership. Our people do not want to live a lie. They are honest and straightforward, and when they are done with something, they move on.

He further revealed that 139 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) have expressed their intention to resign from UDA, alongside multiple MPs and senators.

This coordinated resignation strategy, he asserted, is aimed at forcing mini-elections that would serve as a referendum on the ruling party’s standing in key regions.

Echoing Raila Odinga’s 1994 Move

Drawing inspiration from Raila Odinga , the former DP recalled the opposition leader's move in 1994 when he resigned from Ford Kenya and successfully sought re-election under the National Development Party (NDP).

I admire Raila Odinga because, in 1994, he left Ford Kenya, joined NDP, resigned, and was re-elected. Since then, his political career has been successful. I am encouraging my MCAs, MPs, and senators to take the same brave step. Any leader who makes this move will not only be re-elected but will also be hailed as a hero among our people.

A National Party with a Stronghold in Mount Kenya

While acknowledging that the new party’s roots are in Mount Kenya , the former DP insisted that it would be a national movement.

He cited key figures from various regions, including Kajiado, Machakos, Kakamega, and Migori, who have already taken up interim leadership roles within the party.

Gachagua shared that while he will be the party leader, the national chairman will be from Kajiado, and the interim national organising secretary will be from Machakos. the interim deputy party leader is from Kakamega, interim national treasurer is from Migori.

Our party is not just for Mount Kenya, it is a national party. However, just like ODM is strong in Nyanza and Wiper in Ukambani, our party will be the home of the Mountain while remaining a serious national movement.

With Mount Kenya boasting over six million voters, he sees the region as the backbone of the party’s national aspirations.

A Looming Political Showdown

The move by the former DP sets the stage for a major political confrontation, with the potential to significantly alter Kenya’s political landscape ahead of the next general election.

If his plan materialises, the mass resignations and by-elections will put UDA’s grip on Mount Kenya to the test and could redefine alliances at the national level.