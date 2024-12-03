Kenya Railways resumes Sh900 Nairobi-Kisumu train: Timetable & Route

Kenya Railways has announced the highly anticipated return of the Nairobi-Kisumu train service, officially named the Kisumu Safari Train, set to begin operations on December 6, 2024.

This development offers an affordable and scenic travel option for passengers commuting between Nairobi and Kisumu, with various key features and schedules already outlined by the corporation.

Key Highlights of the Kisumu Safari Train

Three-Train Journey: Passengers will embark on a three-step train journey from Nairobi Central Station to Kisumu Station. This seamless connection ensures timely arrivals and efficient service.

Luggage Policy: Travellers are advised that the maximum allowable luggage dimensions are 160 cm (width) by 200 cm (length).

Affordable Fares: Tickets are competitively priced, with economy class costing Sh900 and first-class tickets priced at Sh2,400.

Schedules: The train will depart from Nairobi Central Station every Friday at 4:00 PM and arrive in Kisumu on Saturday at 6:30 AM. Similarly, the return journey from Kisumu Station begins Sunday at 6:30 PM, arriving in Nairobi on Monday at 8:00 AM.

Travel Route and Timetable

Nairobi to Kisumu

Nairobi Central Railway Station: Departure is scheduled for 4:00 PM via the commuter train.

Nairobi Terminus: Passengers will board the Madaraka Express train at 5:20 PM, heading to Maai Mahiu.

Maai Mahiu Station: At 6:55 PM, travellers will transfer to an MGR train to continue their journey to Kisumu .

Kisumu Station: Arrival is expected at 6:30 AM on Saturday.

Kisumu to Nairobi

Kisumu Station: Departure is every Sunday at 6:30 PM.

Maai Mahiu Station: Passengers will transfer to the Madaraka Express train at 5:45 AM on Monday.

Nairobi Terminus: A commuter train departs at 7:29 AM to Nairobi Central Station, arriving at 8:00 AM.

Important Notes for Passengers

All passengers are advised to arrive at the station at least one hour before departure to ensure smooth boarding.

Kenya Railways emphasises strict adherence to the luggage policy to ensure convenience and safety.

The resumption of this service is expected to boost connectivity between Nairobi and Kisumu, offering a reliable alternative for travellers and businesses.