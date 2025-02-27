Key development projects shaping Nyanza since 2022

Since taking office in September 2022, President William Ruto has launched development projects across Kenya, including in the Nyanza region, which has historically been an opposition stronghold.

His administration has rolled out numerous infrastructure, economic, and social projects aimed at improving livelihoods and fostering economic growth in counties such as Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Nyamira, and Kisii.

In 2024, President Ruto also went on a development tour of the region and launched many projects

Here’s a comprehensive look at the key development projects currently underway in Nyanza under President Ruto’s leadership:

Infrastructure and Roads

Kisumu-Kakamega Dual Carriageway

The expansion of the Kisumu-Kakamega highway into a dual carriageway is one of the flagship road projects in the region.

This initiative is expected to ease transport and boost trade between Kisumu and neighbouring counties.

Upgrading of Rural Roads

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has been allocated funds to upgrade several feeder roads in Siaya, Homa Bay, and Migori to enhance connectivity, particularly for agricultural produce transport.

Key projects include:

Ahero-Katito-Homa Bay Road rehabilitation

Rodi-Kopany-Sori Road upgrade

Migori-Muhuru Bay Road improvement

Kisii-Chemosit Road Rehabilitation

The government is also rehabilitating the crucial Kisii-Chemosit road, which serves as a vital link between Kisii and Bomet counties.

Affordable Housing Projects

President Ruto’s administration has prioritised affordable housing in various counties, and Nyanza has not been left behind. The government has launched major housing projects in:

Kisumu City – A 5,000-unit affordable housing project in Makasembo and Manyatta estates.

Homa Bay Town – A 2,000-unit housing initiative, part of the broader national housing agenda.

Migori Town – Plans are underway for a 1,500-unit project targeting middle- and low-income earners.

These projects aim to address housing shortages while creating employment opportunities in the construction sector.

Revival of the Sugar Industry

One of the most significant interventions in the region is the government's commitment to reviving the struggling sugar industry.

Some key efforts include:

Restructuring of State-Owned Sugar Factories

The government has initiated reforms at state-owned sugar mills, including:

Mumias Sugar Company – Support for ongoing revival efforts through financial restructuring.

Chemelil, Muhoroni, and Sony Sugar Companies – Plans to lease the mills to private investors to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Debt Waiver for Sugar Farmers

The administration has announced plans to waive debts owed by sugarcane farmers to cushion them from financial distress and encourage cane farming.

Blue Economy and Fisheries Development

Given Nyanza’s proximity to Lake Victoria, the government has invested in the blue economy sector to empower local fishermen and boost fish production.

Construction of Fish Landing Sites

The Ruto administration is developing modern fish landing sites in Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Migori counties, including:

Dunga Fish Landing Site (Kisumu)

Nyandiwa Landing Site (Homa Bay)

Sori Beach Market (Migori)

These sites will include cold storage facilities, improving fish preservation and reducing post-harvest losses.

Aquaculture Development

The government has introduced fish farming programs, providing subsidized fingerlings and fish feed to encourage aquaculture among local communities.

Agriculture and Food Security

Irrigation Projects

To mitigate the effects of climate change, the government has initiated irrigation projects in Nyanza, including:

Expansion of the Lower Kuja Irrigation Scheme in Migori to boost rice production.

Support for smallholder irrigation projects in Siaya and Homa Bay.

Fertilizer Subsidy Program

Farmers in Nyanza have benefited from the government's fertilizer subsidy program, which has significantly reduced input costs and enhanced maize and sugarcane production.

Energy and Electrification

Rural Electrification

Through the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC), President Ruto’s administration has been expanding electricity connectivity in remote areas of Kisumu, Nyamira, and Siaya counties.

Green Energy Projects

The government has also partnered with investors to develop renewable energy projects, such as:

Solar mini-grid projects in Homa Bay and Migori

Hydropower projects along River Sondu in Kisumu

Health Sector

The Ruto administration has committed to improving healthcare services in Nyanza through:

Upgrading of Kisumu Referral Hospital

Kisumu County Referral Hospital is set to receive additional funding for the expansion of its intensive care unit (ICU) and cancer treatment centre.

Construction of Level 4 Hospitals

New hospitals are being constructed in:

Ndhiwa (Homa Bay)

Awendo (Migori)

Nyamira Town (Nyamira County)

The government has also supplied medical equipment to various health centres under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program.

Education and ICT Development

School Infrastructure Development

Several secondary schools and technical training institutions in Nyanza have received government funding for new classrooms, dormitories, and science laboratories.

ICT Hubs and Digital Transformation

Establishment of ICT hubs in Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Kisii to provide digital skills training and job opportunities for youth.

Digitization of government services to improve service delivery in county and sub-county offices.

Under President William Ruto’s leadership, Nyanza has seen a renewed focus on development through strategic investments in infrastructure, agriculture, health, and education.

These projects not only aim to boost the region’s economy but also enhance the overall quality of life for residents.