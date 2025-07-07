Bernice Kariuki etched her name into motorsport history at the 2025 Silverstone Grand Prix when she became the first Kenyan chef to prepare Sir Lewis Hamilton’s bespoke pre‑race meal.

Combining culinary influences from her upbringing in Nairobi with her professional training in the UK, she collaborated with Scuderia Ferrari’s nutrition team to deliver a menu tailored for optimal flavour, energy release and race-day recovery crucial to Sir Hamilton's performance.

Bernice Kariuki made history in mid-2021 as the first Kenyan appointed as private chef to Arsenal Football Club’s first team, overseeing menus and nutrition for players, coaching staff and management at the club’s London Colney training ground.

Roots

Born and raised in Jericho Estate, Nairobi, Bernice’s passion for cooking began at home, where she watched her mother and aunts prepare family meals.

She recalls experimenting with local ingredients such as sukuma wiki, matoke and fresh herbs in her family kitchen.

From an early age, she resolved to turn that childhood curiosity into a professional career.

Formal culinary training

Kenyan chef Bernice Kariuki

After completing her secondary education in Nairobi, Bernice moved to London to pursue formal training in culinary arts.

She enrolled at Westminster Kingsway College, one of the United Kingdom’s foremost hospitality institutions, and graduated with a diploma specialising in kitchen management and modern cookery techniques.

Refining her craft in London’s top hotels

Armed with her qualification, she secured positions at some of London’s most prestigious hotels.

At The Lanesborough, The Dorchester and The Waldorf Hilton she refined classical French and British cookery, while incorporating international flavours and presentation standards expected by high-end clientele .

Joining Arsenal’s first‑team kitchen

Bernice Kariuki in Arsenal regalia

Her break into elite sports catering came after a chance introduction at a London event in late 2020.

Impressed by her Kenyan‑inspired pilau and meticulous plating, Arsenal’s executive chef invited Bernice to join the first‑team kitchen.

From July 2021, she worked closely with the club’s nutritionists and sports scientists to devise match‑day fuel, recovery meals and travel menus tailored to each player’s dietary needs.

Her focus on whole foods and balanced menus aimed to optimise energy levels, support muscle repair and aid hydration during intense Premier League and European fixtures .

In May 2023, after two seasons in the role, Bernice announced her departure via social media, thanking Arsenal and her supporters for an unforgettable chapter.

Community engagement and recognition

Bernice Kariuki

Beyond the kitchen, Bernice has become a prominent figure in the Kenyan diaspora.

In November 2021 she spoke at a black‑tie Kenya UK Diaspora event in Windsor, Berkshire, where Kenya’s then-High Commissioner Manoah Esipisu described her as a trailblazer, embodying the Kenyan spirit.

Since leaving Arsenal, Bernice has maintained an active online presence, sharing behind‑the‑scenes insights from professional kitchens and offering mentorship advice to young cooks.

She consults for elite clientele across the UK, collaborates on pop‑up dining experiences and champions Kenyan produce, such as avocados and Sukuma wiki, in international recipes

Her journey, from the humble kitchens of Jericho Estate to the corridors of a Premier League giant, resonates with everyday Kenyans as a testament to dedication, creativity, and the power of seizing opportunity.