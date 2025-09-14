Details of the extortion ring terrorising bar & restaurant owners in Nairobi estates

Business owners operating bars, pubs and wines & spirits shops across several estates in Nairobi’s Eastlands have decried extortion and harassment by police in the area.

Bar and restaurant operators in Kayole, Umoja and Pipeline who were interviewed for this publication stated that the bribe, dubbed “protection fees,” range from Sh5,000 for small pubs to Sh10,000 for larger establishments monthly.

According to them, even having the required licenses and operating within the law does not save one from this ruthless criminal enterprise that is threatening to drive them out of business.

Covert operation: How money changes hands

Larger establishments have an arrangement in which the “protection fees” is paid once a month, guaranteeing them uninterrupted operation up to the time that the next payment is made.

Smaller outlets on the other hand part with money on a daily basis due to the nature of the business and flow of cash which cannot sustain lumpsum payment.

Moving around in lean groups like wolves on a hunt, the officers flood the streets as soon as the sun sets, moving from one outlet to the next.

One proceeds to collect the bribe at the counter with money exchanging hands swiftly while the rest remain outside as if on guard to make the operation as discrete as possible.

In other cases, the attendant leaves the shop with the money and hands it over to the police officer away from the glare of the customers and where their actions cannot be captured on CCTV cameras.

The amount comes with protection to operate without license, operate at times when outlets should be closed and play loud music.

This has seen unlicensed liquor stores and shops mushroom, with some selling contraband products and alcoholic beverages smuggled into the country at cheaper prices and driving genuine businessmen out of business.

According to Isaiah who resides in Umoja, the the increase in criminal gangs can partly be attributed to the corrupt officers as.

He claimed that some outlets accept stolen phones and other items in exchange for liquor, providing a ready market for criminal gangs in the area.

Hii shida yote ya gangs na insecurity imechangiwa na polisi. Kazi ni kupokea kitu kidogo and allowing unlicensed liquor store to open everywhere. Some of these outlets sell other intoxicating things in addition to the alcoholic beverages, and receive stolen items.

Consequences of failing to pay

Even those with all the requirements and operating within the law are not spared in this criminal enterprise.

Failing to pay means inviting a raid by the police which leaves traders counting losses that they may never recover from.

Customers as well as staff are arrested and the owner has to part with money to secure their release, making the outlet unpopular and eventually driving it out of business.

An operator who is familiar with this experience claimed that failing to pay sees traders lose their stock which the police cart away claiming to be contraband, or operators locked up and prosecuted.

“What other option do I have? Failing to bribe them means closing my shop. I have heard of the case of one businessman who failed to bribe them and had police cart away liquor from his outlet claiming that they were contraband.” Lamented one business owner.

A file image of Pipeline estate

Milly who once operated a wines and spirits shop in Tena told this writer that police extortion, harassment and intimidation pushed her out of business despite having all the required licenses and operating within the law.

“From the onset, I wanted to do everything right but realized that this is a jungle ruled by thugs in uniform. When I refused to pay bribes, police frequented my shop and harassed the attendant, threatening to carry away my stock claiming it was contraband.

“After bailing him out thrice with incurring losses occasioned by their actions, I sold the shop and exited the business,” Milly recounted.